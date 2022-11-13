WHOA, it’s a Brian Stelter sighting!

Awww, Tater’s doing it for free. Ain’t that cute?

Funny how the first time we really see him is when he’s gloating about Democrats keeping control of the Senate. But you know, his pal Cillizza said journalists don’t pick a side. Then again, Tater isn’t really a journalist anymore so we guess he’s allowed?

Whatever.

Notice he’s still whining about Fox.

HA HA HA HA HA

Hey, maybe they’ll hire him.

HA HA HA HA HA again.

He just can’t quit Fox News.

Atta boy!

Some things never change.

C’mon man, he needs somethin’ to do.

***

