Hey pundits, experts, activists, and politicians, think you should listen to Dave Chapelle when it comes to ‘why Trump’.

He gets it.

It was the first time we’ve laughed at SNL in a long long long time.

Watch:

Chappelle on why Trump pic.twitter.com/EwZJJfUZDf — NEWS MAKER (@NEWS_MAKER) November 13, 2022

HE DOESN’T PAY HIS TAXES!

Because the system doesn’t make me pay my taxes … because it benefits your donors.

Love how he portrays Hillary Clinton, heh.

Its funny cause its true — Loudmouth Reviewer (@LoudmouthR) November 13, 2022

And also sad because it’s true BUT we all need a laugh right now.

Are you missing the buried lede? SNL Funny Again!

First time in years! Audience appears not to know how to react at first.

Genuine mirth and laughter quickly ensue. — Jackie Downing (@Rivergothic) November 13, 2022

It always feels like the SNL audience isn’t sure if it’s ‘ok’ to laugh.

Weird, right?

Some truth here for sure. Also, funny. https://t.co/kZxgv0XQYg — Ali (@alisonLeeM) November 13, 2022

Chappelle is brilliant…haven’t seen a comedic intellect like his since George Carlin. https://t.co/tUIRYIOxWO — BethEllen (@beth_ym) November 13, 2022

Carlin was funny because he wasn’t afraid to be honest about people, the same can be said of Dave Chappelle. That, and he saw the ridiculousness of the world and wasn’t afraid to point and laugh.

Again, like Chappelle.

We need so much more of this, comedians who don’t pick sides, who DGAF, who just tell it like it is. Too many of us have forgotten that it’s ok to laugh at ourselves.

… More Deep Thoughts from Twitchy.

***

Related:

Just when you think Maricopa County can’t SUCK more, they drop a snotty thread and piss everyone off

Stephen King DRAGGED for saying he liked it better when the little people had no voice on Twitter

AOC flips OUT in thread after Sean ‘Chef Boyardee’ Maloney blames her for his loss and GRAB YER CORN

***

Editor’s note: In celebration of the three-year anniversary of the launch of our VIP program, we are offering a tremendous discount on Twitchy VIP