Gosh, you’d think this FTX story would be bigger. Hrm.

We’re going to guess this will go the way of the Hunter Biden laptop story, it will be treated as a conspiracy theory, then it will disappear for a bit before showing up as a blip from our pals in the media. ‘OH YEAH, that happened … oh well, did you see what stupid thing Trump said today?’

It would all be hilarious if it weren’t so damn frustrating.

James Woods, God love him, was happy to say the quiet part out loud. However, he too expects the story will go nowhere.

Money laundering circle jerk.

That’s perfect.

Trending

Over simple phone calls that NOBODY EVEN HEARD.

Yup.

Sadly, we’re not holding our breath.

*cough cough*

Not in the least.

***

Related:

Steve Schmidt calls Cheri Jacobus ‘nuts’ and a ‘rabid dog’ and OMG-LOL there’s not enough popcorn

Elon Musk’s response to Sen. Ed Markey RANTING at him over being parodied is STRAIGHT-FIRE and LOL

Dave Chappelle out-EXPERTS all the experts when it comes to Trump in SPECTACULAR SNL opening (watch)

***

Editor’s note: In celebration of the three-year anniversary of the launch of our VIP program, we are offering a tremendous discount on Twitchy VIP

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FTXJames WoodsUkraine