Gosh, you’d think this FTX story would be bigger. Hrm.

We’re going to guess this will go the way of the Hunter Biden laptop story, it will be treated as a conspiracy theory, then it will disappear for a bit before showing up as a blip from our pals in the media. ‘OH YEAH, that happened … oh well, did you see what stupid thing Trump said today?’

It would all be hilarious if it weren’t so damn frustrating.

James Woods, God love him, was happy to say the quiet part out loud. However, he too expects the story will go nowhere.

The Democrat-Ukraine-FTX money laundering circle jerk is the kind of story that would have won the Pulitzer Prize for the Washington Post back when either of them meant something. Now it’ll just be a Twitter footnote at best. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 14, 2022

Money laundering circle jerk.

That’s perfect.

They never were anything but a control mechanism. Mockingbirds don’t challenge their power base—ever. — P T Pastor (@ptpasta) November 14, 2022

I remember when presidents were impeached over facts which weren’t one 1 billionth of this — Joeybags (@joeybags201) November 14, 2022

Over simple phone calls that NOBODY EVEN HEARD.

Yup.

In 6 months MSM will report citizen journalists exposed this on social media. Oh wait, that's not how this works. In 6 months MSM will report new bombshell evidence connecting FTX to Ukraine money laundering but ties to Democrat politicians will somehow never be mentioned. 🤔 — Burt Carey.🇺🇸 (@BurtCarey) November 14, 2022

I think this one might get some attention. — D’nice (@drparker76) November 14, 2022

Sadly, we’re not holding our breath.

Not when u can win a Pulitzer for lying about a Russian scandal so globalists don’t get ousted out of power. — Apartment Flipper (@heartlandman3) November 14, 2022

*cough cough*

Does the Pulitzer Prize instill any trust in anyone, anymore? — JIM (@metayeet) November 14, 2022

Not in the least.

