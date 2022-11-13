Two Never Trumpers like Steve Schmidt and Cheri Jacobus fighting? HA HA HA HA HA

Seriously, grab the corn.

Seems Steve is very upset over the story floating around about his wife allegedly filing a restraining order against him. We do not even begin to PRETEND we know what the heck is going on here and who said what and what’s real (and we’ll stay out of it, thank you very much) but HA HA HA HA HA HA.

We don’t know about you guys but we seriously needed a laugh today and this did the trick.

Thanks, Steve, and gosh, guess we should thank Cheri as well.

One of the sickest and most mentally ill people on Twitter @cherijacobus. She is a go fund me grifter who claims to have worked in politics. She is completely nuts. She’s like a rabid dog. Mean. Nasty. Deranged — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) November 12, 2022

GoFundMe Grifter.

Completely Nuts.

Rabid dog.

Mean. Nasty. Deranged.

While all of that could be true of Cheri, thinking ol’ Steve could use a mirror here. Maybe even two of them.

.@cherijacobus has relentlessly smeared and stalked me for years. I urge everybody to unfollow this toxic and awful human being who abuses, bullies and smears for a living while living off of GoFundMe campaigns. I will not tolerate it any longer. See below. https://t.co/XpGwHiPD8m pic.twitter.com/7LQmBXqrxJ — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) November 12, 2022

Let them FIGHT.

So, we looked through Cheri’s tweets (it was painful, just so you all know how much we sacrifice for our readers) and all we can find beyond a bunch of crazy about other things is this retweet of Jennifer Horn:

No knowledge of Steve's personal life but my experience with him was bullying, misogyny & narcissism. This is much too common in politics. Until we all make it unacceptable it will continue.I encourage all women to speak up and stand up for themselves.https://t.co/v18FMTwuKu — Jennifer Horn (@NHJennifer) November 12, 2022

THIS could be a lot of fun.

Stay tuned.

***

***

