Probably not a smart idea to tweet smack openly at Elon Musk on Twitter if you’re an employee. Just sayin’. From what we can tell from Eric Frohnhoefer’s bio, he’s a Twitter employee. Or at least, he was? Seems Frohnoefer decided to talk smack at the guy who could, you know, fire him. You’d think if there really was an issue he wanted Elon to know about, he’d email him but quote-tweeting him … on Twitter?

Dude.

I have spent ~6yrs working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong. https://t.co/sh30ZxpD0N — Eric Frohnhoefer @ 🏡 (@EricFrohnhoefer) November 13, 2022

Twitter employees were (are) clearly some of the most entitled, out-of-touch employees on the planet. We kinda sorta knew this before but now? WOW.

I have been a developer for 20 years. And I can tell you that as the domain expert here you should inform your boss privately. Trying to one up him in public while he is trying to learn and be helpful makes you look like a spiteful self serving dev. — Money Nerd Techie (@pokemoniku) November 14, 2022

Because he is a spiteful, self-serving dev.

Surely he took this input and listened to it … right?

Wrong.

Maybe he should ask questions privately. Maybe using Slack or email. 🤷‍♂️ — Eric Frohnhoefer @ 🏡 (@EricFrohnhoefer) November 14, 2022

Dude.

Seriously.

@elonmusk with this kind of attitude, you probably don’t want this guy on your team. — Langdon (@langdon) November 14, 2022

And just like that …

He’s fired — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2022

DAAAAAAAMN.

Made a similar face.

Maybe Eric is sour about the erasure of free lunches. — Dr. Jebra Faushay PdD (@JebraFaushay) November 14, 2022

At this point, I only get on Twitter for @elonmusk Bravo sir👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) November 14, 2022

Now, this could have just been a Twitter spat and the guy isn’t really fired … we shall see.

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?

Heh.

***

