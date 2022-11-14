Probably not a smart idea to tweet smack openly at Elon Musk on Twitter if you’re an employee. Just sayin’. From what we can tell from Eric Frohnhoefer’s bio, he’s a Twitter employee. Or at least, he was? Seems Frohnoefer decided to talk smack at the guy who could, you know, fire him. You’d think if there really was an issue he wanted Elon to know about, he’d email him but quote-tweeting him … on Twitter?

Dude.

Twitter employees were (are) clearly some of the most entitled, out-of-touch employees on the planet. We kinda sorta knew this before but now? WOW.

Because he is a spiteful, self-serving dev.

Surely he took this input and listened to it … right?

Wrong.

Trending

Dude.

Seriously.

And just like that …

DAAAAAAAMN.

Made a similar face.

Now, this could have just been a Twitter spat and the guy isn’t really fired … we shall see.

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?

Heh.

***

Related:

Alexander Vindman’s annoying wife uses her husband’s account to try trolling Dana Loesch and OUCH

Tweep asking for questions to ask Hunter Biden during his FIRST Twitter Space goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

James Woods says OUT LOUD what the mainstream media refuses to about FTX, Ukraine, and Democrats

***

Editor’s note: In celebration of the three-year anniversary of the launch of our VIP program, we are offering a tremendous discount on Twitchy VIP

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elon Muskemployeetwitter