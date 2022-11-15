Awww, you guys know Liz Cheney sat on this tweet for weeks waiting for the opportunity to POUNCE on Kari Lake. We suppose since she’s out of a job in a few weeks she needed something to do and hey, this certainly is a zinger and her newfound Leftist fan club (who will never vote for her) is certainly cheering at the top of their little lungs.

Considering she lost so badly (like the fourth worse loss in MODERN HISTORY), should we give her a win here?

On Twitter?

With a tweet?

NAH.

Sure, she gave up her job to try and destroy a man who is likely announcing his presidential campaign tonight (maybe?) and has lost all real influence but HEY, good one, Liz.

You showed her.

EL OH EL.

Or did she?

Ok, so we don’t usually use our own tweets but this one is driving her lefty lemming-like fans insane.

Swamp looks good on you Cheney — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) November 15, 2022

Such a good look for you. — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) November 15, 2022

How's your war criminal daddy doing you fascist traitor? — Tony Bruno (Shadow Banned) (@TonyBrunoShow) November 15, 2022

Typical Liz Cheney. 👎 — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) November 15, 2022

She’s fallen so far.

@Walmart Lizzy needs a job — aka (@akafacehots) November 15, 2022

Any big plans for the next congressional term??? — Dr. E. GarbleGarble (@MrsG8086) November 15, 2022

Settle down Liz, you lost by more than 37 points. 😭 pic.twitter.com/CP87VBY7ET — Matt (@JackalopesRreal) November 15, 2022

Lol. Even with daddy’s name, Liz got smoked in an R plus 8,000 something state. Maybe sit this one out. https://t.co/UfmFJbMWEH — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 15, 2022

Probably a good idea.

Just sayin’.

***

