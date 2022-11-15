It’s been interesting watching the Left, the media (we know, same difference), and Democrats pretend they had this amazing ‘win’ in the midterms. Sure, there wasn’t the promised Red Wave HOWEVER, Republicans convinced far more people to vote for them than Democrats. Several million more in fact. Not to mention wins in deep blue states like New York, Oregon, and California, flipping school boards, and of course, Florida and North Carolina.

In fact, Democrats didn’t really gain much, if anything. Especially if Walker can win in Georgia.

But that hasn’t stopped them from claiming otherwise, especially Ron Klain, who claimed NO PRESIDENT since JFK held onto Senate seats and potentially went up one. Yeah, about that …

And he got 81 million votes, y’all.

Ahem.

Keep going.

BUSH.

HA HA HA HA

You know that drives them crazy.

Trump.

Who’da thunk it?

But wait, there’s more.

Klain tried so hard, too.

Clearly, Ron Klain forgot that one.

But of COURSE, it was seen as a defeat for the GOP.

They’re just so relieved they didn’t lose both the Senate and the House; imagine thinking since you didn’t exactly LOSE you won. And to push that narrative to the stupid people who watch Lawrence … well, we suppose that makes sense.

It’s not odd.

Klain knew Lawrence either wouldn’t know any better and if he did, he wouldn’t correct him.

Sooo … not JFK.

Gosh, we’re shocked.

So much spin.

They need to feed their base some red meat ya’ know.

Nice try, Ron, but Biden didn’t break any records. LOL

