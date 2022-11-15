It’s been interesting watching the Left, the media (we know, same difference), and Democrats pretend they had this amazing ‘win’ in the midterms. Sure, there wasn’t the promised Red Wave HOWEVER, Republicans convinced far more people to vote for them than Democrats. Several million more in fact. Not to mention wins in deep blue states like New York, Oregon, and California, flipping school boards, and of course, Florida and North Carolina.

In fact, Democrats didn’t really gain much, if anything. Especially if Walker can win in Georgia.

But that hasn’t stopped them from claiming otherwise, especially Ron Klain, who claimed NO PRESIDENT since JFK held onto Senate seats and potentially went up one. Yeah, about that …

THREAD. Ron Klain @WHCOS tells some remarkable lies. On @Lawrence (a gullible guy) Monday night, Klain said "no president … since John F. Kennedy … (has held on to) Senate seats and potentially even (went) up one Senate seat." This is untrue; @JonKarl also said this. (1) — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) November 15, 2022

And he got 81 million votes, y’all.

Ahem.

Keep going.

The best MIDTERM performance on the Senate side by a party holding the White House since 1960 was: 1) 1962. Kennedy. Dems pick up 4 seats despite midterm.

2) 2002. Bush. Despite recession, GOP picks up 2 seats and control of Senate. So .. 2022 yet, @MSNBC? No. (2) — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) November 15, 2022

BUSH.

HA HA HA HA

You know that drives them crazy.

2a) Tied for second place is Trump's 2018 midterm. The @NRSC knocked off four Democratic Senate incumbents. The Dems knocked off 2 Republican senators. In the end, the GOP Senate majority *gained* 2 seats in an otherwise terrible midterm. (3) — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) November 15, 2022

Trump.

Who’da thunk it?

But wait, there’s more.

So two Republicans presidents since JFK (Bush 2 and Trump) have had better midterms than @JoeBiden could possibly have in the Senate elections. At best, Dems could pick up 1. But that's not even unusual since 1962. (4) — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) November 15, 2022

Klain tried so hard, too.

In 1970, Richard Nixon aggressively went after Sen. Al Gore Sr. (D) and the GOP also won Maryland. The GOP beat three Dem incumbents while Nixon was president. Net pickup for GOP: +1. People forget this one. That's the fourth best Senate midterm for a White House party. (5) — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) November 15, 2022

Clearly, Ron Klain forgot that one.

Then there's 1998. Biden and Dems in 2022 could tie 1998 depending on who wins Georgia. In '98, the Republicans held the majority. A troubled Bill Clinton (D) held the White House. Neither party won any new seats. Net gain: zero. It was seen as defeat for GOP. (6) — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) November 15, 2022

But of COURSE, it was seen as a defeat for the GOP.

There is just no way for Joe Biden, Ron Klain (who @lawrence said was the most successful @WHCOS since JFK — lol) and the Dems to spin the Senate wins. They picked up one at best. Bush 2 and Trump did better. (7) — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) November 15, 2022

They’re just so relieved they didn’t lose both the Senate and the House; imagine thinking since you didn’t exactly LOSE you won. And to push that narrative to the stupid people who watch Lawrence … well, we suppose that makes sense.

The @MSNBC segment on @Lawrence. Joe Biden is reportedly regularly briefed by historians like @BeschlossDC and @jmeacham. It's odd Klain told this whopper about JFK's midterm success, especially as Clinton had a successful midterm in '98. (8)https://t.co/b1uoy0MVO2 — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) November 15, 2022

It’s not odd.

Klain knew Lawrence either wouldn’t know any better and if he did, he wouldn’t correct him.

Fox News' @briansflood called out Jon Karl in August for the claim. The GOP faced a bad Senate map in 2022. So the White House was telling people about the JFK scenario. But the details are important. (9)https://t.co/gpdlBHRWR4 — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) November 15, 2022

Flood wrote this devastating lede: "ABC News Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl wrongly told viewers on Sunday that John F. Kennedy was the last first-term president to pick up Senate seats when it actually happened as recently as the last midterms." The LAST midterm. (10) — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) November 15, 2022

Sooo … not JFK.

Gosh, we’re shocked.

Finally, I submit my tweets and work to @ddale8 and @GlennKesslerWP … Maybe run Klain's remark through the Pinocchio gauntlet. Because the WH and DNC spin will be intense this month. (11) — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) November 15, 2022

So much spin.

They need to feed their base some red meat ya’ know.

Nice try, Ron, but Biden didn’t break any records. LOL

***

