We know, David French doesn’t like it when we write about him because we’re big meanies or something, but we can’t exactly help it when he tweets silliness. It’s as if he’s begging for a Twitchy’ing.

Now, it’s no secret French doesn’t care for candidates like Kari Lake because of her association with putting our country first BUT to claim it’s better for America and ultimately the GOP when someone like Katie Hobbs wins?

C’mon man.

It's a good thing for America, and ultimately for the GOP. Cleaning out the liars and conspiracists will make for a much more healthy right. https://t.co/6PztdAzFHf — David French (@DavidAFrench) November 15, 2022

There are a few people on Twitter who desperately need a mirror, and French is one of them.

Republicans losing elections is good for Democrats. — Cobra (@cobracommandr15) November 15, 2022

That about sums it up.

Yup.

He’s not a conservative or a Republican. He’s a writer and is here to make money. Your outrage is his income. — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) November 15, 2022

This is also true. Heck, notice we’re even writing about him (even though he doesn’t want us to).

You're leaving the party then? — Robert (@tally_dad) November 15, 2022

*snickers*

Have you looked at the democrat party lately? — go bills (@BillsGal419) November 15, 2022

BUT THE REPUBLICANS ARE WORSE BECAUSE TRUMP OR SOMETHING.

I cannot stress how much worse guys like French and Adam Kinzinger are than the actual far left. At least Ilhan Omar doesn't try to pretend she's on my side https://t.co/p9Zpa7vDS0 — Tennessee Roach (@Roach_VDK) November 15, 2022

This is a fair point. It’s far easier to debate with people who don’t pretend to be on your side. You do not see Democrats trashing their fringe candidates like we see from French, Nichols, and the others working hard to keep the anti-Trump sentiment relevant.

Then what are you still doing here?👇 https://t.co/C3I1loY4ur — David Bolling (Baptiterian) (@blindevangelist) November 15, 2022

Fair question.

It must be a coincidence that all the people that got us into Iraq with claims of WMDs are all saying things like this lately with zero self-awareness. https://t.co/9Ds6M6qgdS — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) November 15, 2022

Total coincidence.

Just what you’d expect a Democrat to say https://t.co/EZfHAYeaWf — The H2 (@TheH2) November 15, 2022

Translation: making the right more like the left makes for a healthier right https://t.co/QNxM6TDuRX — Sal Piccolo (@SalPiccoloCN) November 15, 2022

Gonna go ahead and disagree with French on this one.

Yup.

***

***

