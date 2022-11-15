We know, David French doesn’t like it when we write about him because we’re big meanies or something, but we can’t exactly help it when he tweets silliness. It’s as if he’s begging for a Twitchy’ing.

Now, it’s no secret French doesn’t care for candidates like Kari Lake because of her association with putting our country first BUT to claim it’s better for America and ultimately the GOP when someone like Katie Hobbs wins?

C’mon man.

There are a few people on Twitter who desperately need a mirror, and French is one of them.

That about sums it up.

Yup.

This is also true. Heck, notice we’re even writing about him (even though he doesn’t want us to).

*snickers*

BUT THE REPUBLICANS ARE WORSE BECAUSE TRUMP OR SOMETHING.

This is a fair point. It’s far easier to debate with people who don’t pretend to be on your side. You do not see Democrats trashing their fringe candidates like we see from French, Nichols, and the others working hard to keep the anti-Trump sentiment relevant.

Fair question.

Total coincidence.

Gonna go ahead and disagree with French on this one.

Yup.

***

