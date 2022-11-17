We just fired Speaker Pelosi.

Officially.

Happy Dance.

via GIPHY

Nan, of course, wasted no time pretending House Democrats did a great job in the midterms … by losing the House. This may well be the biggest participation trophy, like ever.

This year, @HouseDemocrats defied expectations with an excellent performance: running their races with courage, optimism and determination. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 17, 2022

Courage, optimism, and determination.

OH, and not to mention ballot harvesting, mail-in ballots, and all of the other little tricks up their Democrat sleeves.

And still lost.

In the next Congress, @HouseDemocrats will continue to play a leading role supporting @POTUS’ agenda — with strong leverage over a scant Republican majority. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 17, 2022

Democrats had a scant majority before the midterms.

Just sayin’.

House Democrats are thrilled to have so many terrific new and returning Members to the House, who will reinvigorate our Caucus with their energy, diversity and patriotism. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 17, 2022

Diversity and patriotism.

Right.

We salute our departing Members for their magnificent leadership, achieving landmark progress on health care, climate action, infrastructure, gun violence, veterans and more that can never be diminished. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 17, 2022

Health care.

Climate action.

Infrastructure.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

Hammer that point home. 👍🏼 — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 17, 2022

And hammered it home, she did.

*snort*

"All we can promise is higher prices, more masking, and increasingly less freedom, but if you don't vote for us, democracy will end." So courageous. So optimistic. — Be Rad. (@nevadabrad) November 17, 2022

Totally.

Don't go away mad. Just go away! — 1776🇺🇲1836🇨🇱 (@Txknight2) November 17, 2022

Buy-bye.

They lost. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) November 17, 2022

Bigly.

But they did it with OPTIMISM.

I am guessing that the sum total votes for all Republican house candidates exceeded by millions the sum total votes for all Democrat House candidates. Republicans appear more popular 👉 they defied your leadership — John Whitman (@johnmwhitman14) November 17, 2022

Yuuup.

By several million.

You retiring? That’s all I want to hear from this account. — Jujubug (@jadostal) November 17, 2022

Enquiring minds wanna know.

Best day of my life. Bye. pic.twitter.com/KbWWne1S06 — Independent Thinker (@Indthinker22) November 17, 2022

Don’t let the door hit ya’ …

***

