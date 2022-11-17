We just fired Speaker Pelosi.

Officially.

Happy Dance.

via GIPHY

Nan, of course, wasted no time pretending House Democrats did a great job in the midterms … by losing the House. This may well be the biggest participation trophy, like ever.

Courage, optimism, and determination.

OH, and not to mention ballot harvesting, mail-in ballots, and all of the other little tricks up their Democrat sleeves.

And still lost.

Democrats had a scant majority before the midterms.

Just sayin’.

Diversity and patriotism.

Right.

Health care.

Climate action.

Infrastructure.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

And hammered it home, she did.

*snort*

Totally.

Buy-bye.

Bigly.

But they did it with OPTIMISM.

Yuuup.

By several million.

Enquiring minds wanna know.

Don’t let the door hit ya’ …

***

***

