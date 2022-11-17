During the government lockdowns AKA the ‘pandemic,’ there were SO many ridiculous policies and mandates put in place by power-hungry Democrat a-holes who saw an opportunity to enforce their authoritarian dreams of controlling the masses that we lost track. LUCKILY, ZUBY was good enough to ask Twitter to list some of the silliest and least scientific pandemic policies and while this thread is pretty damn hilarious, it’s also infuriating.

Take a gander.

Pandemic, schmandemic.

Amirite?

Sanity? Psh, sanity went out the WINDOW during the lockdowns.

Yeah, no words for this one.

HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

Is that still a thing? Seriously?!

Awwww yes, the powerful PLEXIGLASS.

Trending

Or when they pulled their masks down because they couldn’t understand or hear one another?

Awesome stuff.

Horrible.

BUT HE WAS PUTTING GRANDMA’S LIFE IN DANGER OUT THERE.

True dat.

Infuriating.

Thanks, teacher’s unions.

Right? If you only had 5’11” between you and someone else THAT WAS DANGEROUS.

Dumbest of the dumb.

And they reelected the hag who did this.

Crazy.

Apparently, COVID is more dangerous the taller you are.

Nuts.

Again, thanks, teacher’s unions.

Who knew COVID wouldn’t infect people who were rioting over George Floyd? Crazy talk.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

BAND PODS FOR THE WIN.

Yeah, we got nothin’.

***

***

