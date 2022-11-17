During the government lockdowns AKA the ‘pandemic,’ there were SO many ridiculous policies and mandates put in place by power-hungry Democrat a-holes who saw an opportunity to enforce their authoritarian dreams of controlling the masses that we lost track. LUCKILY, ZUBY was good enough to ask Twitter to list some of the silliest and least scientific pandemic policies and while this thread is pretty damn hilarious, it’s also infuriating.

Take a gander.

What was the silliest, least scientific 'pandemic' policy? — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) November 16, 2022

I was told by racetrack security to put on a mask whilst alone on a racehorse after having part of a lung removed. Both the surgeon and my oncologist wrote letters questioning the sanity of being cited for being without a mask. — Doug Walkinghorse (@walkinghorseMT) November 17, 2022

In Ohio for sports, you could still wrestle each other but then you couldn't shake hands after. — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) November 17, 2022

You cant work in Nyc indoors unvaxxed for more than 10 minutes. — Rebekah (@ItsRebekahStar) November 16, 2022

Plexiglass placement and holes/gaps. pic.twitter.com/UObjmmzpFi — Sally R Hemmer (@SallyRoth) November 16, 2022

the best was when both people were leaning faces into the hole and shouting at each other so they could hear each other through the masks. — charity (@charitymansson) November 16, 2022

Skateboarders remove sand from iconic Venice Beach skate park despite stay-at-home orders — TCAinLAX (@TanyaCAlvarez) November 16, 2022

Arresting paddle board guy who was paddling all by himself. pic.twitter.com/F8KZNsazCg — The Doctor (@TennantRob) November 17, 2022

All of them. — Ultra MAF Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) November 17, 2022

Kids eating outside in the cold, on the ground, sitting distanced from their friends, schooled for talking or playing. In the winter. While policy makers are lunch with their peers, inside, warm, talking and socializing. — Florida Julie🦩🐊⚡️🚀🏝🗽🪳 (@byzosgal) November 17, 2022

It has to be the 6 ft rule since they basically just took a wild guess, modified it based on politics, and then rolled it out to the public. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 17, 2022

Two weeks to flatten the curve. 🤡🌎 — THE REALO (@realNoFakeNews) November 17, 2022

Wearing a mask while standing in a restaurant but taking off when sitting. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 17, 2022

Apparently, COVID is more dangerous the taller you are.

Hockey players wearing full equipment (yes including those thick ass gloves) couldn’t bump gloves in the traditional post game line up, had to stick salute from the blue lines. 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Michael Rufo (@rufo4congress) November 17, 2022

You’ll spread COVID if your mask falls under your nose — Brittany Martinez (@BritMartinez) November 16, 2022

Shutting down schools. We knew early on that children were at almost no risk from COVID. — Ungovernable (@Good_Eleven11) November 16, 2022

When they said BLM protests were safe and don't spread Covid but Anti lock down ones do and are racist to top off — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 17, 2022

Who knew COVID wouldn’t infect people who were rioting over George Floyd? Crazy talk.

One way aisles at stores — j (@j_nyy) November 16, 2022

Arresting and fining hikers and people camping in solitude. — Soul (@RsBekae) November 16, 2022

Police beating people for having a coffee on the beach was up there. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) November 16, 2022

2 cloth masks are even better than 1. — Hirschberger (@Hirschberger3) November 16, 2022

