Woof, Wolfiesmom. Seriously woof.

Imagine our surprise when we tried to take a gander at Valerie Bertinelli’s timeline and she’d blocked us. Sheesh! We suppose she thought that maybe we couldn’t write about her if we couldn’t see her but … here we are.

Twitter is so much fun.

Anywho, Valerie has quickly turned into the new Alyssa Milano (who also blocked us) when it comes to dumb-AF political takes.

Case in point, this tweet she sent to House Republicans about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Sorry, Val, but we do care about Hunter’s laptop. A lot.

And we’re certainly not alone. Considering the Left, Democrats, the ‘swamp,’ the media, and of course Big Tech worked together to keep the Hunter laptop story from ‘interrupting’ their attempts at fortifying the election and ‘electing’ Biden, it makes sense that so many of us would like to see this investigated.

Unless you’re Wolfie’s mom apparently.

Actually many of us care if the President of the United States is compromised by countries like Russia, Ukraine, and China. There are major national security implications. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) November 17, 2022

I want him in prison. — Glen in NJ 🇺🇸 (@IVHOGIV2) November 18, 2022

Gosh, it looks like people care.

Who knew?

You would care if it were Don Jr.

This I can promise you — johnny jones (@johnnyj94027092) November 18, 2022

She’d be screaming for JUSTICE.

Yup.

We do. We care. — FlyNavyDawg (@HereForFootbal5) November 18, 2022

I care — Toni Toombs (@ToombsToni) November 18, 2022

I care. — Sierra ❤🤍💙 (@_SierraBreeze_) November 18, 2022

Most mothers of young girls care this I can guarantee! — Carrie V (@calisonvan) November 18, 2022

Eek.

But fair.

Yes we do care. — 🍸ShakenNotStirred🍸 (@kyariel67) November 18, 2022

You've spoken to everyone on this? — Dusty (@dustopian) November 18, 2022

Everybody SHOULD care that he's gotten away with all that vile stuff. — Blank (@GlenninVirginia) November 18, 2022

Joke's on you, cupcake. — ᴘɪxᴇʟᴀᴛᴇᴅ griff #FreeJamesLindsay #FreeGlenBradley (@pixelgriffon) November 18, 2022

Seeing the same pattern we are? Oh sure, there are a few people who are like, ‘OMG VALERIE YOU’RE SO RIIIIIIGHT, ELON MUSK SUCKS AND REEEEE …’ but for the most part people are disagreeing with her.

Understandably.

