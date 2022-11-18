Probably NOT a great idea to ask Twitter to describe Nancy Pelosi with one word. Just sayin’.

To be fair, plenty of mouth-breathers are on Nathalie Jacoby’s tweet describing Nancy with words like CLASSY, QUEEN, DIVA, LEADER, PATRIOT and other nonsense … but there are plenty of folks using this opportunity to say what they really think of the Botox queen.

And it’s brutally hilarious.

Hey now, this is a Nancy thread, not a Joe Biden one.

Oof.

Too soon?

We did laugh.

Shame on us.

*snort*

Trending

Enough Botox over time? Possible.

All day, every day.

Wow, that’s a long one.

Word.

BAHAHAHA

Fancy.

Note, this is one of the best parodies on Twitter … we adore him or her or whatever.

We’ve got nothin’.

This is an insult to the Cryptkeeper.

She’ll GET YOU my pretty!

Winner.

via GIPHY

***

Related:

Good news white men! ‘Justice’ ed group now blaming WHITE WOMEN for everything in ‘Jane Crow’ thread

Valerie Bertinelli learns the HARD way LOTS of people disagree with her vapid take on Hunter’s laptop

Elon Musk perfectly ZINGS AOC for her ‘power to the Twitter workers’ tweet and LOL she can’t DEAL

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Nancy Pelosione word