Probably NOT a great idea to ask Twitter to describe Nancy Pelosi with one word. Just sayin’.

To be fair, plenty of mouth-breathers are on Nathalie Jacoby’s tweet describing Nancy with words like CLASSY, QUEEN, DIVA, LEADER, PATRIOT and other nonsense … but there are plenty of folks using this opportunity to say what they really think of the Botox queen.

Describe Nancy Pelosi in ONE word.

👇🏼 — Nathalie Jacoby (@nathaliejacoby1) November 17, 2022

And it’s brutally hilarious.

Senile — Zanshi 惨死 (D – Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) November 17, 2022

Hey now, this is a Nancy thread, not a Joe Biden one.

Saggy — Beardy The 3rd (@3rdBeardy) November 18, 2022

Oof.

Too soon?

We did laugh.

Shame on us.

*snort*

Embalmed — Brad Slager: Polling For Soup (@MartiniShark) November 18, 2022

Enough Botox over time? Possible.

All day, every day.

Hoarder pic.twitter.com/wLX3sBNbra — Jags Board Game & Movie Guy (@MoviePaul) November 18, 2022

SelfServingGreedyUnwelcomePieceofTrashDishonestDogFacedPonyLiar — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) November 18, 2022

Wow, that’s a long one.

former — 🆄🅽🆅🅴🆁🅸🅵🅸🅴🅳 𝚂𝚖𝚒𝚛𝚔 (@FoundersGirl) November 18, 2022

Word.

BAHAHAHA

antiqua — Rick Robinson 🇺🇸 Enemy of the State (@RowdyRick73) November 18, 2022

Fancy.

GODDESS. — Dr. Jebra Faushay PhD (@JebraFaushay) November 17, 2022

Note, this is one of the best parodies on Twitter … we adore him or her or whatever.

African pic.twitter.com/jUTeOMGQUW — Jags Board Game & Movie Guy (@MoviePaul) November 18, 2022

We’ve got nothin’.

This is an insult to the Cryptkeeper.

Witch — Mr. Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) November 18, 2022

She’ll GET YOU my pretty!

Done — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) November 18, 2022

Ex-speaker — MAGA Republican Draciele (@draco9384) November 18, 2022

Gone. — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 now with EXTRA Cynicism! (@2CynicAl65) November 18, 2022

Winner.

via GIPHY

