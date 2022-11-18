Boebert WINS! Suck it, Lefties.

Wait, that wasn’t very gracious, was it? OH WELL … let’s not pretend the Left has been at all gracious about the tight race Lauren Boebert has been in for the past 10 days. We’ve lost count of the hateful, ugly, horrific tweets from people wishing horrible things (more than a loss) on the re-elected Congresswoman from Colorado.

BREAKING: 🔴 Lauren Boebert (R)

wins re-election to the U.S. House in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District pic.twitter.com/pHfblpEnoC — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 18, 2022

Woot.

According to Boebert, Adam Frisch has already called to concede even.

Adam Frisch called me to concede this race. I look forward to getting past election season and focusing on conservative governance in the House majority. Time to get to work! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 18, 2022

Congrats, Lauren!

As a reminder of the blue-checks who tweeted terrible things:

BREAKING: Lauren Boebert's Democrat opponent Adam Frisch just conceded to her after a recount. She is heading back to Congress for another term. pic.twitter.com/4Es23zpqhM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 18, 2022

Gawd, they’re so gross and awful.

But you know, we’re the hateful ones and stuff.

BREAKING: Lauren Boebert’s opponent just conceded the race which means @kurtbardella’s dream of subscribing to her OnlyFans is dead. Sorry bro.

pic.twitter.com/fVf5QZFyHC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 18, 2022

Oh, that’s right, that a-hole said Boebert could do online porn when she lost.

Yeah, he’s a real sweetheart.

Let the melts begin. — Dr. Space 🔨 🐳 (@TelaCat) November 18, 2022

Oh yeah, there’s quite a lot of bellyaching and melting down going on out there.

You cheated — honest sports takes (@honestsportz) November 18, 2022

Wha?

Except she won so …

Concede! — Lara reads banned books in Florida (@MadeInTheUSANJ) November 18, 2022

Why would she concede when she won?

Raise your hand if you think that Lauren Boebert should be removed from office immediately. 🤚 — Lara reads banned books in Florida (@MadeInTheUSANJ) November 18, 2022

Boy oh boy, this one is REALLY upset.

Heh.

Nice to see these so-called champions of women’s rights really only like women who agree with them.

What work, you haven't done any in 2 years? And until he says he called you to concede I don't buy it. — Mike (@MikeRunsMiles) November 18, 2022

THEY DON’T BELIEVE THEIR LYING EYES. HA HA HA HA HA HA

When has she ever focused on conservative governance? https://t.co/baRqwhhGTO — John A. Daly (@JohnDalyBooks) November 18, 2022

Waaaaanh.

How anyone can vote for a person like this… I’m floored. https://t.co/hYaw2x2xEG — Sasha Lagarde (@sashalaGarde) November 18, 2022

What do you wanna bet ol’ Sasha voted for the Puppet in Chief?

Enjoy your last term in the house. It’ll be your last. — Daniel Lawrence Macy (@DanielLMacy) November 18, 2022

Nope.

You all said that two years ago.

You won't be able to pass any antiquated legislation pumpkin – you don't have the senate. Have someone explain the system to you hun — Unlearn16 (@unlearn16tweet) November 18, 2022

Can I suggest that you “getting to work” include taking an American government class…..you need the help, lady — Maryn Pitt (@MarynPitt) November 18, 2022

Eff off. — oh my. (@resistancegran) November 18, 2022

So many Ukrainian flags. HA HA HA HA

Back to being a lying fake and nasty “Christian”? — DLB (@dans_dlb) November 18, 2022

Would you have been that gracious? Or would you be screaming “Recount! Fraud!” 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Cyd2006 🇨🇦 😷🐈 ☮️ 🌊 💉 (@CanadianCyd) November 18, 2022

Yeah, they’re a hot mess.

This is what happens when you’re disgusting on Twitter before a race is called … karma is only a b*tch when you are first.

*popcorn*

***

