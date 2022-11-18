Boebert WINS! Suck it, Lefties.

Wait, that wasn’t very gracious, was it? OH WELL … let’s not pretend the Left has been at all gracious about the tight race Lauren Boebert has been in for the past 10 days. We’ve lost count of the hateful, ugly, horrific tweets from people wishing horrible things (more than a loss) on the re-elected Congresswoman from Colorado.

Woot.

According to Boebert, Adam Frisch has already called to concede even.

Congrats, Lauren!

As a reminder of the blue-checks who tweeted terrible things:

Gawd, they’re so gross and awful.

But you know, we’re the hateful ones and stuff.

Oh, that’s right, that a-hole said Boebert could do online porn when she lost.

Trending

Yeah, he’s a real sweetheart.

Oh yeah, there’s quite a lot of bellyaching and melting down going on out there.

Wha?

Except she won so …

Why would she concede when she won?

Boy oh boy, this one is REALLY upset.

Heh.

Nice to see these so-called champions of women’s rights really only like women who agree with them.

THEY DON’T BELIEVE THEIR LYING EYES. HA HA HA HA HA HA

Waaaaanh.

What do you wanna bet ol’ Sasha voted for the Puppet in Chief?

Nope.

You all said that two years ago.

So many Ukrainian flags. HA HA HA HA

Yeah, they’re a hot mess.

This is what happens when you’re disgusting on Twitter before a race is called … karma is only a b*tch when you are first.

*popcorn*

***

Related:

Sorry Elon Musk HATERS, this thread explains what he’s LIKELY doing with Twitter and BOOYAH

Nancy Pelosi fangirl asks Twitter to describe Nancy in ONE WORD and BAHAHA it goes so wrong

Elon Musk perfectly ZINGS AOC for her ‘power to the Twitter workers’ tweet and LOL she can’t DEAL

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ColoradoHouseLauren BoebertLeftieswins