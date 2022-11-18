Becoming a conservative is apparently a real eye-opener.

Ask any once-liberal now turned conservative … like Xaviaer DuRousseau. And get this, he spent 23 years as a liberal so you KNOW it’s been a serious change being a conservative and engaging with his former party.

Sounds like it hasn’t been exactly good for him. Sadly, we’d expect nothing more or less from them.

I spent 23 years as a Liberal. I had dozens of debates with Conservatives and NEVER ONCE felt silenced or belittled. I became a Conservative 2 years ago. Now I deal with more hate, censorship, character attacks and lost relationships per month than the prior 23 years combined. — Xaviaer DuRousseau (@XAVIAERD) November 17, 2022

Yup.

Their hate is built on lazy caricatures and misinformation, which is hilarious considering how often they accuse the Right of pushing misinformation but we digress.

I'm sure you've noticed, most things the Left accuses the Right of, they are actually doing it.

Violence

Racism

Hate speech

Etc — Todd Fox ✌🏽🦊🇺🇸🇦🇺 (@toddfoxauthor) November 17, 2022

Funny how that works.

Oh, and if you were wondering, a bunch of lawn flamingos showed up to hate on him and prove his tweet true.

Are you getting paid to be a conservative? — Just a girl (@Beowulfling22) November 17, 2022

How do you reconcile the fact that “Conservatives” doesn’t see you as an equal? — Fawn Thepsiri (@UnapologeticLao) November 17, 2022

Look at how they talk to him.

Started off "hard left" huh? But now you claim to be an independent yet you exclusively follow right wing talking heads. No one from the left will debate you because we can look at the facts above and decide you're not worth debating. — Marionettetc (@Marionettetcc) November 18, 2022

The fact that you became a conservative two years ago is probably why you lost friends 😆wonder what happened two years ago???🤔 — KeepTroyBlue (@Troy_in_Tahoe) November 17, 2022

There is far more (and they are far worse) on this tweet … how gracious of them to prove his point.

