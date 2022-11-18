Becoming a conservative is apparently a real eye-opener.

Ask any once-liberal now turned conservative … like Xaviaer DuRousseau. And get this, he spent 23 years as a liberal so you KNOW it’s been a serious change being a conservative and engaging with his former party.

Sounds like it hasn’t been exactly good for him. Sadly, we’d expect nothing more or less from them.

Yup.

Their hate is built on lazy caricatures and misinformation, which is hilarious considering how often they accuse the Right of pushing misinformation but we digress.

Funny how that works.

Oh, and if you were wondering, a bunch of lawn flamingos showed up to hate on him and prove his tweet true.

Look at how they talk to him.

There is far more (and they are far worse) on this tweet … how gracious of them to prove his point.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

