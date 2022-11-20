Elon Musk posted a 24-hour poll on Twitter asking if Trump’s account should be reinstated. If you think about it, that makes sense. Why not ask the people actually using his platform what they think? Now, there are some people who just wanted Elon to reinstate all of the accounts Lefty Twitter suspended in the ‘olden times,’ and there is something to be said for that, but with Trump, he can say the people voted.

And they wanted Trump back.

Oh, did we mention Trump’s account was reinstated on Biden’s birthday? Good times.

As you can imagine, the meltdowns on Twitter are INSANE, and while we’d like to snag all of them, even we have our limits when writing about batsh*t insane. That being said, here are some of the more hilarious freak-outs …

We HAD to start with Rob Reiner.

Notice the odd capital letters here and there? Yeah, Rob is pissed.

Heh.

Then there’s God.

Ask this editor about how God used to DM with her years ago … pretty sure he’ll be back. He always is.

But wait, there’s more.

You knew there would be.

Her poor 13-year-old. We’re sure he appreciates his mom using him a political prop on Twitter.

Aces.

Sad, lamest Baldwin brother of all, Billy.

And look at that, 43k people liked his tweet.

All we can do is laugh.

Speaking of laughing, Keith Olbermann chimed in.

What?

You know what, we don’t wanna know.

Right? Because nothing says fascism like letting the people on your platform DECIDE.

Ugh, Cooper is such a train wreck.

Truth be told, we found so many of the tweets for this piece on his timeline. Seems he thinks these are good tweets, while the rest of us think they’re funny and mock-worthy. Suppose we should send him a thank you note for doing our work for us.

SO DRAMATIC.

*sigh*

SHE’S ONTO HIM!

Totally awful for Trump. We’re sure he’s really worried about people being pissed at him on Twitter because that’s never happened before or anything.

Argle bargle rar.

Liz had to join in. Not only did she lose her job, and Trump is running for president again … but he got his Twitter account back.

That’s gotta sting.

Does someone want to tell Chip how we elect presidents in this country?

K.

Aww, Elon’s been Rupar’d which is in no way an insult to Elon.

Note, this tweet from Bette was about voting in the poll, not reacting to Trump winning the poll but notice the absolute insanity here.

WOMP-WOMP.

At this time, Trump has said he has no plans of returning to Twitter … that being said, this editor doesn’t see how he can possibly resist. If for no other reason than to watch each and every one of these crazy people (and millions more of them) lose their ever-loving MINDS even more.

Stock up on the popcorn, peeps.

