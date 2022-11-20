Elon Musk posted a 24-hour poll on Twitter asking if Trump’s account should be reinstated. If you think about it, that makes sense. Why not ask the people actually using his platform what they think? Now, there are some people who just wanted Elon to reinstate all of the accounts Lefty Twitter suspended in the ‘olden times,’ and there is something to be said for that, but with Trump, he can say the people voted.

And they wanted Trump back.

Oh, did we mention Trump’s account was reinstated on Biden’s birthday? Good times.

As you can imagine, the meltdowns on Twitter are INSANE, and while we’d like to snag all of them, even we have our limits when writing about batsh*t insane. That being said, here are some of the more hilarious freak-outs …

We HAD to start with Rob Reiner.

Elon Musk is letting a man who led a violent Insurrection to overthrow the United States Government back on this platform. Letting the Lies and Disinformation continue to poison the American bloodstream. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 20, 2022

Notice the odd capital letters here and there? Yeah, Rob is pissed.

Heh.

Then there’s God.

Ask this editor about how God used to DM with her years ago … pretty sure he’ll be back. He always is.

But wait, there’s more.

You knew there would be.

My 13 year old son used to admire you.

Used to. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) November 20, 2022

Her poor 13-year-old. We’re sure he appreciates his mom using him a political prop on Twitter.

Aces.

Who else NEVER followed Trump on Twitter the first time and won't follow him now? Show those hands. 🤚 — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 20, 2022

Sad, lamest Baldwin brother of all, Billy.

And look at that, 43k people liked his tweet.

All we can do is laugh.

Speaking of laughing, Keith Olbermann chimed in.

After this week, Terrorist Trump's $8 would constitute half of Musk's income from twitter https://t.co/is4mXMQOLS — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 20, 2022

What?

You know what, we don’t wanna know.

Memo to Elon, freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom to incite an insurrection. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) November 20, 2022

Trump doesn't belong on Twitter. He belongs in prison. So do YOU, Elon Musk. Fascist asshole.#Maddow #trumpisback #BlockTrump Absolutely NOT Trump's Twitter Truth Social HE'S BACK Mr. President TRUMP IS BACK Musk Kavanaugh Former President pic.twitter.com/GdVvNRsFpv — Steve Rustad (@SteveRustad1) November 20, 2022

Right? Because nothing says fascism like letting the people on your platform DECIDE.

Ugh, Cooper is such a train wreck.

Truth be told, we found so many of the tweets for this piece on his timeline. Seems he thinks these are good tweets, while the rest of us think they’re funny and mock-worthy. Suppose we should send him a thank you note for doing our work for us.

Block him. Don’t retweet him. Don’t reply to him. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 20, 2022

SO DRAMATIC.

Never Trump. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 20, 2022

*sigh*

There it is. He paid $44 billion and destroyed Twitter to reinstate Trump. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) November 20, 2022

SHE’S ONTO HIM!

Smart marketing move for @twitter. Now everyone comes to see what trump does. Awful for trump. The pressure is on him to entertain. Tweets hit different as the President vs now being TFG https://t.co/0ffWetn8yf — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 20, 2022

Totally awful for Trump. We’re sure he’s really worried about people being pissed at him on Twitter because that’s never happened before or anything.

Any advertiser still funding Twitter should immediately pause all advertising now. — Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) November 20, 2022

Argle bargle rar.

Liz had to join in. Not only did she lose her job, and Trump is running for president again … but he got his Twitter account back.

That’s gotta sting.

With Trump back on Twitter,

it’s a good time to watch this Jan 6 hearing. It covers each of Trump’s tweets that day, including those that have been deleted, and features multiple Trump WH staff describing his inexcusable conduct during the violence. https://t.co/pVSGKf5q0P — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) November 20, 2022

The fact that Donald Trump is on Twitter again doesn't change the fact that he's going to lose the popular vote for a 3rd time. — Chip Franklin.com (@chipfranklin) November 20, 2022

Does someone want to tell Chip how we elect presidents in this country?

Don't follow trump's Twitter account. PASS IT ON. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 20, 2022

K.

this guy is so full of shit pic.twitter.com/gGnOJgfLye — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2022

Aww, Elon’s been Rupar’d which is in no way an insult to Elon.

Note, this tweet from Bette was about voting in the poll, not reacting to Trump winning the poll but notice the absolute insanity here.

WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? This asshole is going to give that lying sack of shit another crack at the brass ring! Vote NO to reinstate him on TWITTER! https://t.co/Ul0d08Dq8Q — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 19, 2022

WOMP-WOMP.

At this time, Trump has said he has no plans of returning to Twitter … that being said, this editor doesn’t see how he can possibly resist. If for no other reason than to watch each and every one of these crazy people (and millions more of them) lose their ever-loving MINDS even more.

Stock up on the popcorn, peeps.

***

