Shannon Coulter, who calls herself the ‘good Coulter’ while using pronouns in her bio, bragged about tattling on Elon Musk to Apple and Google for reinstating the account of the former president on the platform HE OWNS. Think about that for a minute. She pulled a serious ‘Karen’ because the owner of Twitter did something she doesn’t like.

Yikes.

Who does that?

Keep in mind, they don’t hate Elon Musk for disagreeing with them, they hate him because they can’t control him.

Look at this hot mess:

Just emailed the head of safety at Apple and Google respectively to ask if their app stores will continue to carry the Twitter app now that Elon Musk has reinstated Donald Trump — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) November 20, 2022

That’ll teach him!

HA HA HA HA

See, this is what the old leadership not only enabled but empowered. And they wonder why Twitter is actually growing NOW that these people are no longer in charge.

As you can imagine, this did not go over well, like at all.

For 2 years now I would have had no idea what Trump was saying if it weren't for liberals tweeting his press releases and Truth Social posts on Twitter. The content is already finding its way here. What possible harm does it do to you for him to have his account back? — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 20, 2022

Fair point BUT Musk isn’t behaving as she wants him to and that’s not ok.

Rar.

Never forget, it was people like @shannoncoulter

and Tipper Gore who started that whole moral panic about rap and rock lyrics. They have poor impulse control and can't ignore things, so they need to make sure you don't have access to it. This is peak "Karen" https://t.co/CRbwbDlXNj — Secret Yoder Man (@YoderSecreto) November 20, 2022

MEGA UBER NUCLEAR KAREN even.

pic.twitter.com/BLRbcaS2YQ — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 20, 2022

*snort*

What if I accidentally see a Trump tweet? I’m worried about my family because I don’t have life insurance. — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 20, 2022

Right?! According to Twitter troll David Leavitt, people will start DYING and stuff.

Safety? What do you think will happen to you if you stumble across a Trump tweet? Will you blow apart into millions of shards? You know you can mute or block, right? — Fascist Russian Asset Apparently (@SamanthaPfaff) November 20, 2022

That doesn’t stop other people from SEEING IT THOUGH, and God forbid she can’t control what other people are seeing ya’ know.

Hahahahaha! Musk might have to start thinking about making sizable investments in Google and Apple. Get rid of the bad apples, so to speak, in those places — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 20, 2022

That would be amazing.

You do realize that both Google and Apple carry Truth Social right? Are you that stupid? — Shawn Farash ❌🐻 (@Shawn_Farash) November 20, 2022

Yes, yes she is.

You thought this was going to go viral and you’re getting ratio’d instead. Lol. — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) November 20, 2022

The fragility is daunting. — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) November 20, 2022

We knew it would be bad.

That being said, we still just shake our heads when we see this sort of insecurity and insanity over TWITTER.

I’m sorry this is happening to you. May I suggest adopting another cat? — Leigh🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Leighincognito) November 20, 2022

Omg 🤣🤣🤣 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) November 20, 2022

So instead of you just leaving, you want to remove everybody? — Rangermonk (@rangermonk1) November 20, 2022

That’s what our tolerant pals on the Left do.

It’s not enough just for them not to see things they disagree with, they don’t want the REST of us to see it either.

But you know, we’re the fascists. *eye roll*

***

***

