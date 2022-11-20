Shannon Coulter, who calls herself the ‘good Coulter’ while using pronouns in her bio, bragged about tattling on Elon Musk to Apple and Google for reinstating the account of the former president on the platform HE OWNS. Think about that for a minute. She pulled a serious ‘Karen’ because the owner of Twitter did something she doesn’t like.

Yikes.

Who does that?

Keep in mind, they don’t hate Elon Musk for disagreeing with them, they hate him because they can’t control him.

Look at this hot mess:

That’ll teach him!

HA HA HA HA

See, this is what the old leadership not only enabled but empowered. And they wonder why Twitter is actually growing NOW that these people are no longer in charge.

As you can imagine, this did not go over well, like at all.

Fair point BUT Musk isn’t behaving as she wants him to and that’s not ok.

Rar.

Trending

MEGA UBER NUCLEAR KAREN even.

*snort*

Right?! According to Twitter troll David Leavitt, people will start DYING and stuff. 

That doesn’t stop other people from SEEING IT THOUGH, and God forbid she can’t control what other people are seeing ya’ know.

That would be amazing.

Yes, yes she is.

We knew it would be bad.

That being said, we still just shake our heads when we see this sort of insecurity and insanity over TWITTER.

That’s what our tolerant pals on the Left do.

It’s not enough just for them not to see things they disagree with, they don’t want the REST of us to see it either.

But you know, we’re the fascists. *eye roll*

***

Editor's Note:

