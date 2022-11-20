It’s not every day that one of the vapidest people in Hollywood shares a TikTok from one of the most racist, craziest pundits in the media. We’re pretty sure Alyssa Milano opened up some sort of space-time continuum of CRAY-CRAY when she shared this quite frankly MEAN AF TikTok from Joy Reid.

The ironic part is she’s telling Republicans THEY’RE the mean ones.

And yeah, ding-a-ling shared it.

Note: We wouldn’t have even seen this from Alyssa since she blocked us a long time ago BUT we were searching for harpies losing their minds over Trump’s Twitter account being reinstated and came across this. So, thanks, Alyssa!

Watch:

A message to Republicans from the amazing @JoyAnnReid. pic.twitter.com/54TJerI1SC — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 16, 2022

We’d ask what the Hell is wrong with Joy Reid BUT we’re pretty sure we don’t want to know.

Also, it’s pretty damn funny that Twitter sees her hate-filled video as ‘potentially sensitive content’.

meanwhile joy has been openly racist to white america since the moment she got a place in the zionist run shit hole we call mainstream media — PD Account (@thewisePD) November 17, 2022

I'm a Trump supporter. I am MAGA. I have a daughter who is LGBTQ. I love her to death. She is MAGA. She supports Trump. Stop rolling us all into one you hypocritical douchebags — OJ Simpleton 😇 🇺🇲🇺🇸🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@JayinHumboldt) November 16, 2022

That’s all they know how to do.

But you know, we’re the mean ones.

Whatever happened to "when they go low, we go high"…doesn't look that way to me https://t.co/G1PfyMi6EJ — Goodfellas (@tpw8791) November 17, 2022

How can someone named Joy be so bitter — President Pretend 8AZ7MQ (@Az7Mq) November 20, 2022

Excellent question.

We have never seen anyone more joyless than Joy Reid.

Except for maybe Alyssa Milano.

***

***

