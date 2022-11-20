HOO BOY.

Ok, so we already wrote up an overview of the Left’s meltdowns over Trump’s Twitter account being reinstated (and we thought they lost their minds when he freakin’ won in 2016), but some of them are so out-there, insane that we felt like they deserved their own article. And we know, that’s exactly what loser-troll David Leavitt wants …

Otherwise yikes. These are not the tweets of a mentally well person. Ahem.

The only people who died during the J6 riots (which we assume he’s referring to with this thread) were Trump supporters who he and his ilk do nothing but vilify. What, does he really think people will just start croaking over tweets?

Get a life.

He said that.

He just keeps saying this over and over and over again.

REEEEE! He so badly wants to control who can tweet and what can be tweeted.

You know what that’s called, right?

*fascism, cough-cough*

FFS.

We’re surprised he didn’t include a GoFundMe so people can fund his efforts TO FIGHT.

Pass.

Full disclosure, there are a few other tweets in this thread that are just him babbling about people dying but cursing, and truth be told, we really really really don’t want to screenshot Leavitt’s tweets. Even we have our limits, ya’ know?

Heh.

If only.

Bobby Boucher’s daddy!

HA HA HA HA HA

Oddly enough, we’re not seeing any reports of people just falling over dead since Trump’s account was reinstated.

We know, you’re shocked.

Heh.

***

***

