HOO BOY.

Ok, so we already wrote up an overview of the Left’s meltdowns over Trump’s Twitter account being reinstated (and we thought they lost their minds when he freakin’ won in 2016), but some of them are so out-there, insane that we felt like they deserved their own article. And we know, that’s exactly what loser-troll David Leavitt wants …

Otherwise yikes. These are not the tweets of a mentally well person. Ahem.

How many Americans will die because @elonmusk brought @realDonaldTrump back onto Twitter? — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) November 20, 2022

The only people who died during the J6 riots (which we assume he’s referring to with this thread) were Trump supporters who he and his ilk do nothing but vilify. What, does he really think people will just start croaking over tweets?

Get a life.

He's Back and every American who dies because of @realDonaldTrump being back on Twitter is @ElonMusk's fault pic.twitter.com/xiAQkvWeJX — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) November 20, 2022

He said that.

He’s Back, and Trump went from 300k to 1 million followers in 15 minutes How many Americans will die because @elonmusk brought @realDonaldTrump back onto Twitter?#TrumpLiedAmericansDied pic.twitter.com/bR0YTujw45 — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) November 20, 2022

He just keeps saying this over and over and over again.

He’s back and this tweet from @ElonMusk aged well Tell me who’s on the “content moderation council” with “widely diverse viewpoints” that reinstated Donald Trump? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NNnZ8m8W59 — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) November 20, 2022

REEEEE! He so badly wants to control who can tweet and what can be tweeted.

You know what that’s called, right?

*fascism, cough-cough*

“He’s back!” Voldemort, I mean @realDonaldTrump, is back on Twitter. Only together can we defeat him. pic.twitter.com/p4C7IuZQfh — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) November 20, 2022

FFS.

We’re surprised he didn’t include a GoFundMe so people can fund his efforts TO FIGHT.

Pass.

Full disclosure, there are a few other tweets in this thread that are just him babbling about people dying but cursing, and truth be told, we really really really don’t want to screenshot Leavitt’s tweets. Even we have our limits, ya’ know?

Heh.

Are you threatening to kill people and blaming it on Musk? — Chris Loesch  (@ChrisLoesch) November 20, 2022

The TDS is strong with this one. pic.twitter.com/NVmAdv8qjS — Uncooperative at Best (@yuuki_attack) November 20, 2022

This is parody, right? 😉 — Merry Texas (@merrytexas) November 20, 2022

If only.

Bro, talk to someone about it. We aren't your support group. — rick-level opinions (@DefAMustRead) November 20, 2022

What your thought process looks like pic.twitter.com/9zGBFVIUgy — Miss Dr BalloonKnot (@PamelaS04864058) November 20, 2022

Bobby Boucher’s daddy!

HA HA HA HA HA

Lol.. Cry more — (((Anefiok Akpan))) (@Anefiok) November 20, 2022

Hahahaha hahahaha pic.twitter.com/MvRjvb4N40 — The Big Chimpanski (@JChimpanski) November 20, 2022

Oddly enough, we’re not seeing any reports of people just falling over dead since Trump’s account was reinstated.

We know, you’re shocked.

Heh.

***

***

