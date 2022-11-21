Hunter Biden’s laptop is the story that just won’t go away, no matter how hard the Biden administration tries to ignore it. No matter how hard the MSM try to dismiss it.

And speaking of the MSM trying to dismiss it, Jonathan Turley couldn’t help but notice how the Associated Press is approaching it:

The statement of the Associated Press at this stage of the scandal is breathtaking but telling: “Joe Biden has said he’s never spoken to his son about his foreign business, and nothing the Republicans have put forth suggests otherwise.”

As Turley later discovered, someone at the AP apparently realized that they couldn’t actually get away with the claim that Republicans haven’t presented any evidence that Joe Biden knew about Hunter’s shady business abroad, because the passage received a bit of a tweak job:

The AP appears to have removed its claim that there is no evidence to suggest that Joe Biden spoke with Hunter about his business dealings. https://t.co/Pu8NLYFe5f It now says "there are no indications that the federal investigation involves the president."https://t.co/sCAcQT9bBd — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 21, 2022

More:

The Associated Press later revised the line after an outcry from some of us. It now ends “there is no indication that the federal investigation involves the president.” The revision creates a new problem. Rather than simply stating the fact, AP seems to struggle to shield the President. There is every indication that “the federal investigation involves the president.” Not only is the President discussed in key emails under investigation, but the grand jury heard testimony that the “Big Guy” is Joe Biden.

…The problem is that the revision creates a new problem. There is every indication that "the federal investigation involves the president." Not only is the President discussed in key emails under investigation, but the grand jury heard testimony that the "Big Guy" is Joe Biden. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 21, 2022

You’re not fooling anyone, AP. At least not anyone paying attention. More from Turley:

That brings us back to Houdini’s trick of making his 10,000 pound elephant Jennie disappear every night in New York’s Hippodrome. He succeeded night after night because the audience wanted the elephant to disappear even though it never left the stage. I previously wrote about how the key to the trick was involving the media so that reporters are invested in the illusion like calling audience members to the stage. Reporters have to insist that there was nothing to see or they have to admit to being part of the original deception. The media cannot see the elephant without the public seeing something about the media in its past efforts to conceal it. The media is now so heavily invested in the trick that they are sticking with the illusion even after “the reveal.” The Associated Press story shows that even pointing at the elephant — heck, even riding the elephant around the stage — will not dislodge these denials. This is no elephant because there cannot be an elephant. Poof!

If outlets like the AP would put all the energy they put into garbage journalism into actual, legitimate, respectable journalism, they’d be unstoppable. But they’re gluttons for punishment, it would seem.

The benefit of the doubt Joe Biden gets on this stuff is baffling. I get that it's not a slam dunk, but if Eric Trump was on an email talking about kickbacks to The Big Guy, not sure the media be like, "this is just too cryptic 🤷‍♂️" https://t.co/QnLJhlI4to — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) November 21, 2022

The MSM don’t see their job as informing the public; they see it as protecting the Democrats.

And we see them for who they are.

