House Republicans will vote again today on a new Speaker, and so far Rep. Kevin McCarthy has been having a rough time getting the votes.

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz has sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol asking for an explanation for why the House Speaker’s office, which Nancy Pelosi recently vacated, already has another occupant:

Gaetz sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol questioning why McCarthy is allowed to occupy the Speaker’s office. pic.twitter.com/gOlXOtlHQj — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) January 4, 2023

Gaetz sent the letter yesterday after McCarthy didn’t get to the required 218 votes to become Speaker:

The Speaker of the House Office in the Capitol is currently being occupied by Kevin McCarthy. Kevin McCarthy is not the Speaker of the House. He lost 3 consecutive votes today. I’m demanding answers from the Architect of the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/AIZ8bFks6W — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace was unimpressed:

.@RepMattGaetz full ego was on display today. He’s going to screw around and get another Pelosi elected Speaker. I’ll have a lot more to say about this political D-Lister tomorrow. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 4, 2023

There’s about to be a 4th vote for Speaker shortly, so stay tuned.

