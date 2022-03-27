Rep. Matt Gaetz has some big plans for if and when Republicans take over the House in November. We’ve seen several people talk about the House impeaching Biden when they take the majority (Afghanistan, COVID, Russia, gas prices, etc.), but we’d only ever seen people sort of ‘joke’ about Trump being Speaker of the House.

Interestingly enough, anyone can be nominated and selected to be Speaker of the House, they don’t necessarily even need to be in an elected capacity.

Crazy stuff, right?

That’s probably why they’ve lost their minds over this from Gaetz:

Give us the ability to fire Nancy Pelosi, take back the majority, impeach Joe Biden, and I'm going to nominate Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the United States House of Representatives! pic.twitter.com/FasAk2k4uW — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 27, 2022

Trolling or serious, Matt got under their skin in a BIG way. lol

Poor Malcolm Nance.

This is a warning. It could happen. https://t.co/bchy0JCEkN — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) March 27, 2022

It could.

And the way things are going with Biden (and his abysmal approval rating) one could say it’s even likely.

Oh man. That would really make you wet your pants. — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) March 27, 2022

Ok, so we’d say that just to watch people like Nance freak out and throw a fit.

Sort of like his followers:

Didn’t these same people use to like totally worship Garland? HA HA HA HA

What a fickle group.

No amount of getting out the vote will matter if the GQP succeed in passing laws that make it legal for them to overturn the results of elections and instate their candidates. — T. M./Tyerone Johnson is drafting #PandemoniumWIP (@silentbutcuddly) March 27, 2022

GQP.

That’s this editor’s personal favorite. The only people who have ever really believed in QAnon are on the Left MAINLY because it vindicates their hatred for people who think differently from them. If they can pretend Republicans are the crazy ones they can hate openly because we deserve it.

It’s all they talk about. This is been a very serious plan for them since about January 7th. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 27, 2022

Oh, good. It’s Kathy Griffin … said nobody, ever.

If this happens I’m renewing my passport — Joanne (@JoMama_2) March 27, 2022

Well, bye.

If only the people who keep promising to leave when someone they hate is in office actually followed through.

It is time for Biden to REMOVE Garland and make new appointment BEFORE midterms! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! — RebelMiriam (@RebelMiriam) March 27, 2022

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

Oooh, and tweeted in CAPS even.

They mean business.

Awww yes, it’s Garland’s fault he can’t somehow make Trump go away.

Democrats tried for years to impeach the guy but GARLAND … you know, the same guy they claim Republicans ‘stole’ a SCOTUS seat from? His fault.

Such simple little creatures.

They not goin' take the house of reps or senate. — StephrocksGivePlanes🇺🇲+🇺🇦🌻 (@1980_steph) March 27, 2022

Keep telling yourself that.

NOooooo!!! 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 — Cheryl Mckinley (@CherylMckinle20) March 27, 2022

*snort*

this is why it is imperative that the GQP does NOT gain a 2/3 majority in the Senate. — Keith E Hermansader 🏴‍☠️ (@KeithEdward66) March 27, 2022

GQP.

See what we mean?

