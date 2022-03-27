We live in a time when Hunter Biden’s laptop with emails selling access to his father (then the vice president) is not a big deal but texts from the wife of a SCOTUS Justice are reason enough for Lefties to call for the impeachment of Clarence Thomas. Yeah yeah, no one ever said the Left was consistent in their outrage or thinking … in fact, the only thing they really seem to be consistent about is calling for the impeachment of any govt. official they get angry with.

Hell, look at what they did to Trump.

Jonathan Turley took the entire group and their line of thinking around Thomas apart in a short thread:

The calls for Justice Thomas' impeachment are entirely disconnected from any constitutional or logical foundation. Rather, the Thomas controversy shows how the impeachment mantra has become a raging impeachment addiction. https://t.co/2JS1QWgRAv — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 27, 2022

Impeachment mantra.

Raging impeachment addiction. That sounds a little bit like a really nasty STD.

Right? ‘Have a raging case of impeachment addiction? Try this new cream or ointment …’

If only there was some sort of cream or ointment that could actually ‘fix’ some of the stupid on the Left, but we digress.

What it really shows is the Left doesn’t care about right or wrong, constitutional versus unconstitutional … they just want revenge.

…The most ironic may be Barbara Boxer who organized the challenge to the certification of George W. Bush’s victory. She argued that Republicans stole the election… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 27, 2022

HA HA HA HA

Don’t call her MA’AM. Remember that?

…The calls for the impeachment of Justice Thomas are ludicrous but there is nothing laughable about the impeachment addiction fueling this frenzy. Impeaching Thomas based on these grounds would expose all justices to the threat of impeachments as majorities shift in Congress. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 27, 2022

Democrats so abused their impeachment powers while they were the majority (Rashida Tlaib babbling about impeaching the Mother F*cker, Nadler bragging about impeaching Trump the day after they took the majority, etc.), this fundamental ‘tool’ of our republic has become a joke.

Dammit, this is why we can’t have nice things!

The democrats have turned impeachment into a weapon to be used against anyone they don’t agree with — The Thinker (@ThinkerProphet) March 27, 2022

Sort of like how they call anyone who disagrees with them racists, fascists, insurrectionists.

They’re at least consistent in their idiocy, right?

