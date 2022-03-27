The way the Left bonds together to try and pretend the walking puppet they placed in the White House isn’t an absolute disaster spewing nonsensical, crazy stuff that could ultimately launch us into another World War would be impressive if it wasn’t so damn dangerous. Only someone who didn’t really listen to Biden’s speech yesterday (you know, the one his own White House had to walk back), would think he did a good job.

Or those who are completely batsh*t … or inebriated.

Honestly, there are so many of these tweets, we asked for help (woohoo, you people RULE) and these were the tweets that seemed like the best (worst).

Today, President Biden delivered a powerful, unifying speech that reaffirmed America’s ironclad commitment to democracy. Thank you @POTUS for your strong leadership in Poland rallying our Allies to continue supporting the brave Ukrainian people & countering Russia’s aggression. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 26, 2022

Pretty sure Nancy did NOT watch the same speech we did.

*hic*

All the President’s smart people didn’t want Reagan to say, “Mr Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” And all the President’s smart people wish Biden hadn’t said, “For God’s sake, this man can’t remain in power.” All the President’s smart people are often wrong. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 27, 2022

Let’s not pretend Joe Walsh would know a smart person if one fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

This clarifies it. Might Putin say otherwise? Of course. But he’s long asserted the US wants regime change in Russia. https://t.co/gfLBtdAyUW — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 26, 2022

Ben, who once bragged about being able to control what the media published.

Wow.

Anybody watching President Biden in Poland today knows that he is smart, skilled, wise, ethical and kind. He’s the right leader at the right time. — Dr. Brian Goldman (@NightShiftMD) March 26, 2022

Smart, skilled, wise, ethical and kind.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

It's astonishing to me that President Biden is not trending after that rousing speech. Where is everybody? Are people not paying attention? The world is in peril and people are talking about Applebees and Mehmet Oz. I'm disappointed in my fellow Americans. — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) March 26, 2022

These tweets were made for mockin’ … and that’s just what we’ll do.

“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power” is Biden’s "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall" — Paul Massaro (@apmassaro3) March 26, 2022

They want war.

Reagan jokes about bombing Russia: “My fellow Americans, I am pleased to tell you today that I’ve signed legislation that will outlaw Russia forever. We begin bombing in five minutes.” Reagan knew what he was doing.

He won the Cold War.

So does Biden. https://t.co/RSyZC6HNyL — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 26, 2022

*sigh*

Anyone comparing Biden to Reagan needs to go outside and get some air because clearly their brains are BROKEN.

For God’s sake, please give @POTUS some credit. Just because it wasn’t in his text does not mean he was “inarticulate.” He has more foreign policy experience than many experts. That line was the culmination of his speech, delivered w/ emphasis. He knew exactly what he was saying. https://t.co/b0fMxJhKNW — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 27, 2022

Did he really though, Ted?

President Biden has restored America’s leadership of the free world. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) March 27, 2022

This is the guy who said Guan would tip over.

Like Reagan, Biden Is keeping tyrants guessing. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) March 26, 2022

See what we mean? Broken brain.

The timing of this Trump & GOP rally where Trump just said President Biden must recuse himself from all matters involving Ukraine is no coincidence. They are very intentionally counterprogramming Biden’s speech in Poland for Putin. — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) March 27, 2022

Someone ask Ben if the Russians are in the room with him, right now.

Tops Reagan’s 1987 “tear down this wall” speech. https://t.co/OEyfIKrGH1 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 26, 2022

What TF happened to Mark Knoller?

Having a leader capable of empathy who also believes in democracy and stands with our allies seems like a pretty damn good fit for this moment. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 26, 2022

None of them want to admit they put this train wreck in office, so instead, they’re trying to pretend he’s not a train wreck.

Painful, ain’t it?

Biden could have come out and whispered incoherently for 20 minutes and these yahoos would claim he’s the PRESIDENT WE NEED NOW.

looks like the paid Soros simps got the memo pic.twitter.com/ERpvaiTzMt — Leigo… imbued w/some kind of malevolent sentience (@yieldright) March 26, 2022

Oh, Larry.

So Biden saying Russia needs regime change is an outrage, while the Russians actually succeeding in causing regime change in the US in 2016 is just fine? Am I reading this right? — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 26, 2022

Ok, did anyone have Rick Wilson going straight-up Blue Anon on their Bingo cards?

That was a very good speech by @POTUS — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) March 26, 2022

Biden could take a leak on these people’s shoes and they’d claim it was raining.

***

