In case you missed it — and hopefully you didn’t, because it needs to be seen by as many people as possible — yesterday, reliably vile Democratic Rep. Cori Bush vomited up a truly disgusting, racist take on Florida GOP Rep. Byron Donalds, who was one of a number of non-McCarthy nominees for House Speaker:

FWIW, @ByronDonalds is not a historic candidate for Speaker. He is a prop. Despite being Black, he supports a policy agenda intent on upholding and perpetuating white supremacy. His name being in the mix is not progress—it’s pathetic. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 4, 2023

For what it’s worth, Donalds responded to Bush’s tweet with a tweet of his own, albeit a far kinder tweet than Bush deserved given what she’d said:

FWIW, nobody asked @CoriBush her opinion on the matter. Before you judge my agenda, let's have a debate over the policies and the outcomes. Until then, don't be a crab in a barrel! https://t.co/QF2OubL4mO — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) January 4, 2023

Rep. Donalds is of course more than capable of holding his own against Cori Bush, but hopefully he can still take comfort in knowing that other GOP congressmen like Dan Bishop have his back. Bishop took to the House floor today to call out Bush for her rabid racism:

.@RepDanBishop calls out @CoriBush's racist tweet against @ByronDonalds: "He ain't no prop…This is the tired, old, grotesquely racist rhetoric that we’ve seen far too long!" pic.twitter.com/T2CF3Q1vsI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 5, 2023

That standing ovation for Rep. Bishop was well deserved.

And what did Cori Bush think of Bishop’s speech? Whatever was in that tiny brain of hers made her smirk:

Shoutout to C-SPAN cameras for catching Cori Bush’s face after getting publicly dragged by @RepDanBishop! pic.twitter.com/8iXbEEbZNh — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) January 5, 2023

Let’s have a look at Cori Bush’s stupid, smug face, shall we?

Just the quintessential portrait of stupid smugness. She’s so pleased with herself and her racism.

As she sits there smiling like it’s okay to be racists. She needs to apologize and remove that tweet. https://t.co/dWqS8kEChy — Blue Starr 🇺🇸💫 (@bluestarrfl) January 5, 2023

If she did apologize — and rest assured that she will do no such thing — her apology would not be genuine, rendering it completely worthless. Just like Cori Bush.

She will of course learn absolutely nothing from this experience, just as she has learned absolutely nothing from any of the awful things that she’s said and done.

But we continue to learn more and more about Cori Bush — and none of it’s good.

