In case you missed it, Democrats, in their infinite wisdom, have put together a massive omnibus spending bill that’s sure to turn America right around and have us heading back in a positive direction. Pinky-promise!

The Congress salutes Chairs @RosaDeLauro and @SenatorLeahy for their masterful leadership in crafting a strong, bicameral, bipartisan government funding bill. We are investing heavily in families and workers, honoring our veterans, and strengthening Democracy at home and abroad. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 20, 2022

This package expands quality, affordable health care while strengthening underserved communities, notably in Puerto Rico & other territories.



The bill ensures that millions of children retain their health coverage & 29 million kids get healthy meals through EBT over the summer. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 20, 2022

The omnibus includes a huge increase in veterans’ health care — including for implementing our PACT Act. The bill will also increase pay for our troops and meet military families’ needs. This legislation also delivers further aid to Ukraine, supporting their fight for Democracy. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 20, 2022

The omnibus delivers disaster relief to victims of hurricanes & wildfires throughout our country, for the water crisis in Jackson, MS, and $1 billion for Puerto Rico’s electrical grid. With Community Project Funding, needs of families & communities in our districts are also met. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 20, 2022

Here at home, the package reforms the Electoral Count Act to thwart future assaults on our Democracy.



This week, the House will take up this package – keeping government open and working #ForThePeople. https://t.co/yTQgaCjV5V — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 20, 2022

Wow! All this sounds great! It has funding for all the things! Or at least all the things Democrats want. And don’t worry about where the funding is actually going to come from. Trust them: it’ll all have been worth it in the end. You’ll see!

It all sounds great. Until you actually read the damn thing.

Congress is about to vote on a 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion omnibus appropriations bill has a single member of Congress or Senator read it? — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) December 20, 2022

It’s a safe bet that most of them have read it. But there’s at least one congressman who’s currently making his way through it. North Carolina GOP Rep. Dan Bishop and his team are doing their best to navigate this monstrosity in order to understand what sort of stuff is contained within its 4,000-plus pages. And you’ll no doubt be shocked to discover that there’s some pretty terrible stuff in there.

My team and I are reading through the omnibus bill today – all $1.7 trillion and 4,155 pages of it. Follow along for some of the most egregious provisions in the bill ⬇️ — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022

Read it and weep. Or, rather, fume. Bishop kicks things off with a bang:

It expressly prohibits CBP funding from being used to improve border security. pic.twitter.com/g2F4o1zl2D — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022

Sorry … what?!

Democrats aren’t just negligent about border security. They’re working to keep the border unsecured. https://t.co/UbnPTXDKlI — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) December 20, 2022

Reassuring, isn’t it?

…but at the same time, allocates $410 million towards border security for Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia, and Oman. America Last in action. pic.twitter.com/KSkgtTEtmL — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022

Doesn’t make much sense, does it?

None of this stuff makes any sense.

And, of course, $1,438,000,000 for membership in global multilateral organizations, including the UN. pic.twitter.com/LHjDYXG2Us — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022

The word "salmon" appears 48 times in the bill. pic.twitter.com/kMg9oThIUf — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022

$65 million for salmon? Seems fishy. pic.twitter.com/JSdjpuffGq — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022

Don’t get us wrong: we like salmon as much as anyone else, but $65 million is a whole lot of money. As far as we know, salmon will spawn free of charge.

🐝 $3 million for bee-friendly highways, & another $5 million for the salmon. Talk about a buzzkill. pic.twitter.com/PWH3Z5Cn0x — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022

Again, bees are a vital part of our ecosystem. But “Pollinator-Friendly” roads and highways? What does that even mean?

And lest the other fish feel left out of the spending spree, here's $65.7 million for international fisheries commissions. Perhaps President Bush was onto something when he said "I know the human being and the fish can coexist peacefully." pic.twitter.com/2P7CkeI5pe — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022

For what it’s worth, apparently the Democrats aren’t quite sure that the human being and the fish can coexist peacefully. Or that anything can coexist peacefully with human beings:

On a more sinister note, here's at least $575 million for "family planning" in areas where population growth "threatens biodiversity." Malthusianism is a disturbing, anti-human ideology that should have ZERO place in any federal program. pic.twitter.com/7EfFx2pq0M — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022

Well, that’s disturbing.

$65 million in two programs for Senator Leahy, and a federal building named for Nancy Pelosi. Swamp gonna Swamp. pic.twitter.com/NCEv8NtvdY — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022

And Swamp and Swamp and Swamp.

Here are just a handful of the many earmarks in the bill, including $3.6 million for the "Michelle Obama Trail." pic.twitter.com/OdZnlWSqLV — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022

A few more earmarks: $477k for "antiracist" training from the Equity Institute $3 million for the LGBTQ+ museum in NYC $1.2 million in "services for DACA recipients" $4.1 million in various career programs for one of the richest counties in the US (Fairfax) pic.twitter.com/pPTxuTwGfQ — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022

If an additional $47 billion in Ukraine funding isn't enough for you, the bill also authorizes a "Ukrainian Independence Park" right here in DC. pic.twitter.com/vDoAcT7INZ — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022

Also, monuments for journalists and service animals… pic.twitter.com/QWencgXZDs — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022

The bill also renames 25 post offices, in addition to the dozens we've already renamed this session. I'm amazed that we haven't run out of post offices to rename yet. It's bound to happen eventually. pic.twitter.com/fqfJOcaxqm — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022

$524.4 million for a DEI and "structural racism" focused NIH subdivision – https://t.co/41Pl1Z1jBu pic.twitter.com/dfKJdf3PMt — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022

$300k per year for the Continuous Plankton Recorder. Chump change compared to the rest of this bill! pic.twitter.com/vAaEJXFzqr — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022

Our tax dollars at work!

Needless to say, Sen. Rand Paul should have plenty of grievances this Festivus.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!