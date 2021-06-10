Self-described “pro-Trump” Republican Florida Congressman Byron Donalds appeared this morning on CNN’s “New Day,” where he explained what he could bring to the Congressional Black Caucus — if the CBC would actually welcome him:

Rep. @ByronDonalds says he is being denied entry into the Congressional Black Caucus because he is a Republican. "My support of President Trump has been consistent, but at the same time, I have had the ability to advocate for [the] Black community in my state," he said. pic.twitter.com/A6BNFAf05n — New Day (@NewDay) June 10, 2021

ICYMI: This morning, I joined @CNN to discuss the importance of diverse thought and political ideology in the Congressional Black Caucus. As a young Black man born into the inner city, my perspective and conservative ideals should be welcomed to the CBC, not ignored. Watch below. https://t.co/dlc9xSXBWT — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) June 10, 2021

Well, for what it’s worth, “New Day” co-anchor Brianna Keilar apparently disagrees with Byron Donalds about his perspective being ignored. She seems to think it should be ignored, because he doesn’t know what he’s talking about and his defense of Donald Trump “might be incongruent with the mission of the CBC”:

CNN patronizes Rep. @ByronDonalds, a black GOP congressman, after he calls out the @TheBlackCaucus for denying him entry. Keilar: Your ideas are “incongruous” with their “mission" Donalds: "As a black man in America, I’m allowed to have my own thoughts" pic.twitter.com/vN9j4KXpNh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 10, 2021

To his credit, Rep. Donalds maintains his composure when pushing back against Keilar’s condescension.

Keilar's is just incredible with her condescension, conflation, and "whitesplaining His response is perfection! — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) June 10, 2021

Had we been in his position, we may not have been so generous.

What is their "mission" anyway? Isn't their mission to represent (fully) the US black community in the US Congress? How come he cannot be part of that? — Newsgatherer (@GroupToStopHate) June 10, 2021

Because Byron Donalds doesn’t think the way Brianna Keilar thinks he should.

Her smug ass enraged look after she gets told to not interrupt him pic.twitter.com/mtzYe7QVJe — Josemaría Piulada (@txiokatu) June 10, 2021

Quite the optics for Brianna Keilar here. https://t.co/1orwffWW5P — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2021

WOW — this pushback from @ByronDonalds is must-watch stuff. The optics here are incredible — Keilar lecturing Donalds on his views on race, with ad hominem "what about your Trump support" and misinformation about state voting laws to argue he isn't black enough for the CBC. https://t.co/bubzWBIVCR — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 10, 2021

A famous Democrat might have told him "You ain't black!" — Michael Brennan (@MikeBrennan330) June 10, 2021

That’s basically what she did there.

“Let me help you know how to be more black.” – white lady — Roza Michal 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@RozaMichal) June 10, 2021

Why doesn't she just come out and call him an "Uncle Tom"? It's implied in every word https://t.co/TfQ1lKUMfp — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) June 10, 2021

Crazy how black men don’t get the grace to think for themselves in this society. https://t.co/wacEJ1ewnf — Barrington Martin II (@_BarringtonII) June 10, 2021