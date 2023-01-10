Earlier, we told you about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough’s two-and-a-half-minute question to Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer about what Senate Dems can do to protect sacred American institutions like the FBI from House Republicans who plan to investigate what exactly U.S. intel agencies have been up to when they’ve supposedly been protecting Americans.

And if Joe Scarborough is nervous, just imagine how beside himself Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff is right now. Actually, there’s no need to imagine it. You can see for yourselves how Schiff is handling Kevin McCarthy’s pledge to probe “the weaponization of the FBI.”

Speaker McCarthy: "We will hold the swamp accountable, from the withdrawal of Afghanistan to the origins of COVID to the weaponization of the FBI." "We will use the power of the purse and the power of the subpoena to get the job done." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/miQ5xD5fLl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 7, 2023

Schiff thinks that the last thing Americans need right now is for our intelligence community to be investigated. Not when there are tons of right-wing domestic terrorists running around:

Adam Schiff is not happy… "The greatest terrorist threat to our country comes from violent right wing militia groups and their sympathizers, and Republicans in Congress just don’t care." pic.twitter.com/8uukHv2Dxc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 10, 2023

Adam Schiff is not just not happy, but he seems downright nervous! We’d be nervous, too, if we were on the cusp of being kicked off the House Intelligence Committee.

Schiff continues:

Schiff: Last time Republicans were in charge of the House, McCarthy pushed to form another bogus select committee, that one on Benghazi. He did so as he admitted to tear down Hillary Clinton’s numbers. Now he’s at it again. pic.twitter.com/aN68pcgbgF — Acyn (@Acyn) January 10, 2023

Ah, yes. When you know your argument is on shaky ground, desperately invoke QAnon despite QAnon having literally nothing to do with this stuff. Anything to distract the public from the fact that you’re terrified.

And make no mistake: Adam Schiff is terrified.

As he absolutely should be.

Here's a Dem who used to run the House Intelligence Committee and abused his power to leak classified information for political ends and lie incessantly to the public. Now he's stripped of his power and is left whining about the poor FBI, NSA and CIA about to be investigated. https://t.co/lvyf0spNa4 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 10, 2023

We seem to have misplaced our tiny violin.

He's really worried about how he's going to be investigated. — Andrew (@tweetofcthulu) January 10, 2023

He’s panicking…. The walls are closing in…. https://t.co/G2XZNmjDwq — Ed Holthaus (@HolthausEd) January 10, 2023

Couldn’t be happening to a nicer guy, honestly.

