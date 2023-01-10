Earlier, we told you about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough’s two-and-a-half-minute question to Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer about what Senate Dems can do to protect sacred American institutions like the FBI from House Republicans who plan to investigate what exactly U.S. intel agencies have been up to when they’ve supposedly been protecting Americans.

And if Joe Scarborough is nervous, just imagine how beside himself Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff is right now. Actually, there’s no need to imagine it. You can see for yourselves how Schiff is handling Kevin McCarthy’s pledge to probe “the weaponization of the FBI.”

Schiff thinks that the last thing Americans need right now is for our intelligence community to be investigated. Not when there are tons of right-wing domestic terrorists running around:

Adam Schiff is not just not happy, but he seems downright nervous! We’d be nervous, too, if we were on the cusp of being kicked off the House Intelligence Committee.

Schiff continues:

Ah, yes. When you know your argument is on shaky ground, desperately invoke QAnon despite QAnon having literally nothing to do with this stuff. Anything to distract the public from the fact that you’re terrified.

And make no mistake: Adam Schiff is terrified.

As he absolutely should be.

We seem to have misplaced our tiny violin.

Couldn’t be happening to a nicer guy, honestly.

