We’ve known Adam Schiff is a bad dude for a long long time, but now that we know he singled out Paul Sperry to silence him on social media because his reporting was too problematic for Schiff’s agenda … it’s even worse.

Schiff is trying to play off McCarthy being the speaker and calling Gaetz and others who pushed for more rules that actually benefit the American people instead of the policymakers, ‘crazies.’ Probably because he knows the investigations are just about to begin.

And he’s been involved in SOOOOO much dirty laundry for the Democrats.

Looks like Kevin McCarthy conceded all the power of his office to the crazies to finally get their votes. He had to give away the house to do it, and that was a sacrifice he was willing to make — for the title. He will be a speaker in name only. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 7, 2023

Did you know if you search Twitter gifs for ‘pencil neck’ Adam Schiff shows up? Not even kidding.

Yeah, it’s crazy to hold Congress accountable.

Totally crazy.

…Schiff’s actions embody the slippery slope of censorship. By labeling his critics as QAnon supporters or purveyors of “misinformation,” he sought to have allies in social media “disappear” critics like Sperry — yet he found that even those allies could not stomach his demands. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 7, 2023

Schiff is bad news.

But you knew that.

Heck, we all did.

Well, you won’t be head of any committees to look for Russians under every conservatives bed, so that’s good news! — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 7, 2023

Speaking of conceded power, how you doing? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) January 7, 2023

The Democrats complaining because power is being democratized among the many instead of remaining concentrated in the hands of the few (which is exactly what Pelosi did as SoH) tells us everything that we need to know about the Democrats. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) January 7, 2023

It’s incredible that you actually take yourself seriously considering the monumental joke that you are. — Harden TF Up 🇺🇸 (@Harden_TF_Up) January 8, 2023

Has there ever been a bigger liar in Congress than you? — IT Nerd (@CoolieinVA2020) January 7, 2023

Oooh, that’s tough. It’s close.

You're getting investigated and exposed. — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) January 7, 2023

Let’s hope so.

Adam Schiff’s Office Asked Twitter To Ban Investigative Journalist, Docs Show Schiff’s office emailed Twitter analysis from the House Intelligence Committee related to “Fake harassment” — Ethan Harsell (@ethan_harsell) January 7, 2023

It wasn’t just Schiff, of course. If nothing else, let’s hope this GOP House can get to the bottom of what’s really been happening over the past SEVEN YEARS NOW …

***

***

Editor’s Note:

