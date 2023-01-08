We’ve known Adam Schiff is a bad dude for a long long time, but now that we know he singled out Paul Sperry to silence him on social media because his reporting was too problematic for Schiff’s agenda … it’s even worse.

Schiff is trying to play off McCarthy being the speaker and calling Gaetz and others who pushed for more rules that actually benefit the American people instead of the policymakers, ‘crazies.’ Probably because he knows the investigations are just about to begin.

And he’s been involved in SOOOOO much dirty laundry for the Democrats.

Did you know if you search Twitter gifs for ‘pencil neck’ Adam Schiff shows up? Not even kidding.

Yeah, it’s crazy to hold Congress accountable.

Totally crazy.

Schiff is bad news.

But you knew that.

Heck, we all did.

Oooh, that’s tough. It’s close.

Let’s hope so.

It wasn’t just Schiff, of course. If nothing else, let’s hope this GOP House can get to the bottom of what’s really been happening over the past SEVEN YEARS NOW …

