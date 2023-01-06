America’s governor, Ron DeSantis, has appointed Chris Rufo to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees which is awesome! Rufo is a tireless advocate and warrior for students and parents, so of course people on the Left despise the guy.

Case in point, this ‘activist’ thinks Rufo is an extremist …

How exactly is Rufo an ‘anti-trans propagandist’? Understanding that adults who are not a student’s parent should not be discussing sex or gender doesn’t make someone anti-trans or an extremist.

It makes them a sane adult.

And considering the jokes we’ve heard about Florida Man? Yeah, that says a lot and ain’t none of it any good.

Give him two tissues.

Heh.

Seriously, it’s pretty damn cool.

Rufo fights for students and parents … sorry, not sorry groomers.

