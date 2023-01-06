America’s governor, Ron DeSantis, has appointed Chris Rufo to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees which is awesome! Rufo is a tireless advocate and warrior for students and parents, so of course people on the Left despise the guy.

Case in point, this ‘activist’ thinks Rufo is an extremist …

Same week that Ron DeSantis invites the lunatic from LibsOfTikTok to his inauguration, he also appoints extremist anti-trans propagandist Chris Rufo to the board of trustees at New College, a college in Florida. The lunatics are in charge in Florida. pic.twitter.com/9rDwvtiSvb — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) January 6, 2023

How exactly is Rufo an ‘anti-trans propagandist’? Understanding that adults who are not a student’s parent should not be discussing sex or gender doesn’t make someone anti-trans or an extremist.

It makes them a sane adult.

In Florida you're the lunatic son — Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) January 6, 2023

And considering the jokes we’ve heard about Florida Man? Yeah, that says a lot and ain’t none of it any good.

Give him two tissues.

Heh.

pic.twitter.com/RvOczk24oU — Snakeskin Jacket of House Olive Garden (@SFlipp) January 6, 2023

Excellent! Good news, thanks! — #DoNotComply TheTechOG (@lostleadintampa) January 6, 2023

Seriously, it’s pretty damn cool.

What exactly is a "anti-trans propagandist," pro-groomer dweeb? — Titan (@BOOB_level) January 6, 2023

Rufo fights for students and parents … sorry, not sorry groomers.

