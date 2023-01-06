America’s governor, Ron DeSantis, has appointed Chris Rufo to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees which is awesome! Rufo is a tireless advocate and warrior for students and parents, so of course people on the Left despise the guy.
Case in point, this ‘activist’ thinks Rufo is an extremist …
Same week that Ron DeSantis invites the lunatic from LibsOfTikTok to his inauguration, he also appoints extremist anti-trans propagandist Chris Rufo to the board of trustees at New College, a college in Florida.
The lunatics are in charge in Florida. pic.twitter.com/9rDwvtiSvb
— Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) January 6, 2023
How exactly is Rufo an ‘anti-trans propagandist’? Understanding that adults who are not a student’s parent should not be discussing sex or gender doesn’t make someone anti-trans or an extremist.
It makes them a sane adult.
In Florida you're the lunatic son
— Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) January 6, 2023
And considering the jokes we’ve heard about Florida Man? Yeah, that says a lot and ain’t none of it any good.
— Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) January 6, 2023
Give him two tissues.
— I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) January 6, 2023
Heh.
— Snakeskin Jacket of House Olive Garden (@SFlipp) January 6, 2023
Excellent! Good news, thanks!
— #DoNotComply TheTechOG (@lostleadintampa) January 6, 2023
Seriously, it’s pretty damn cool.
What exactly is a "anti-trans propagandist," pro-groomer dweeb?
— Titan (@BOOB_level) January 6, 2023
Someone has a sad cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/vFBUgE415p
— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 6, 2023
Rufo fights for students and parents … sorry, not sorry groomers.
***
***
