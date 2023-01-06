Tucker Carlson really and truly summed up what is happening in the House. Democrats and the Left (aka the moron community) are mocking, jeering, pointing, and laughing at House Republicans for refusing to coronate and install their leader – as a famous ‘Spy Like Us’ once said, ‘We mock what we don’t understand.’

YARN | We mock what we don't understand | Spies Like Us (1985) | Video gifs by quotes | 2484e9da | 紗

And it’s obvious Democrats do not know what real governance looks like.

Tucker said it far better:

What he said.

All day.

Speaker of the House should be a role someone has to really WORK FOR.

Trending

And you’d THINK Democrats would know democracy when they see it. For as much time as they spend screeching about how THEY MUST PROTECT OUR DEMOCRACY, they sure are quick to make fun of it when it’s actually up close and personal like this whole Speaker of the House thing.

It’s been a long time since they were reminded they’re public servants.

Yup.

As any Republican should be.

C’mon, we know the Democrats won’t hold their own accountable anytime soon. They’re bragging about how they all fell in line behind Hakeem because they were told to.

Sad, ain’t it?

EXACTLY. Democrats would be putting COUNTRY over party or whatever. But since it’s the Republicans? INSURRECTION, TERRORISTS, and ENEMIES OF THE STATE.

Yay.

***

Related:

Ph.D. candidate tries making a case AGAINST masculinity in Christianity and it does NOT go well

Josh Hammer sums up David French’s new gig at the New York Times in one perfectly SAVAGE quote

Charles C.W. Cooke OWNS Bulwark publisher clutching pearls over a PARALYZED House w/o a Speaker

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: HouseKevin McCarthyTucker Carlson