Tucker Carlson really and truly summed up what is happening in the House. Democrats and the Left (aka the moron community) are mocking, jeering, pointing, and laughing at House Republicans for refusing to coronate and install their leader – as a famous ‘Spy Like Us’ once said, ‘We mock what we don’t understand.’

And it’s obvious Democrats do not know what real governance looks like.

Tucker said it far better:

"This is what democracy looks like when you get up close… how is that a disaster?" "It’s not a disaster. It’s how that system is supposed to work." Tucker Carlson with a refreshing dose of sanity over McCarthy's struggle to become Speaker. pic.twitter.com/3qmd0xXDrg — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 6, 2023

What he said.

All day.

Speaker of the House should be a role someone has to really WORK FOR.

And you’d THINK Democrats would know democracy when they see it. For as much time as they spend screeching about how THEY MUST PROTECT OUR DEMOCRACY, they sure are quick to make fun of it when it’s actually up close and personal like this whole Speaker of the House thing.

Very refreshing

We are watching & they are remembering they work for us — UnitedWeStand💞 (@L_Mertz_Butler) January 6, 2023

It’s been a long time since they were reminded they’re public servants.

Yup.

Agreed – and he also said that this does have to end at some point soon. There is no person standing to say, "I am challenging McCarthy" for any specific reason. I think McCarthy is beginning to understand he will be held accountable for conducting business as usual. — Unedited (@UneditedView) January 6, 2023

As any Republican should be.

C’mon, we know the Democrats won’t hold their own accountable anytime soon. They’re bragging about how they all fell in line behind Hakeem because they were told to.

This is what happens when they are Not able to Rig the Vote!

McCarthy or Jeffries would have already been elected Speaker if they could. — Lou Goss (@lou_goss) January 6, 2023

Exactly. The only thing disturbing about it is so few Americans recognize actual democracy in action. — Mark (@Mark60480727) January 6, 2023

Sad, ain’t it?

If the democrats were doing it, they’d be applauded and called “brave”. — kimberly74dc◾️ 🇺🇸🇨🇭 🇨🇦🇮🇹 (@kdcwrites74) January 6, 2023

EXACTLY. Democrats would be putting COUNTRY over party or whatever. But since it’s the Republicans? INSURRECTION, TERRORISTS, and ENEMIES OF THE STATE.

Yay.

***

