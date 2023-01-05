As Twitchy readers know, David French is the New York Times’s newest columnist for their opinion section. Apparently, they like his takes on conservativism and Christianity, which really tells you everything you need to know about HIS takes on conservatism and Christianity.

In other words, woof.

Josh Hammer was quoted in The Spectator when asked his thoughts about French going to work for the NYT and OUCH. So much ouch:

Foremost house-trained faux-conservative voice.

Wow.

It’s almost as if Josh really has David’s number.

Trending

Heh

Whoa.

We knew it!

But honestly, this does make sense. The New York Times can pretend they’re objective and stuff with their ‘token conservative’.

Still holding out for an MSNBC announcement.

Stay tuned.

***

Related:

Charles C.W. Cooke OWNS Bulwark publisher clutching pearls over a PARALYZED House w/o a Speaker

Glenn Greenwald roasts CNN for hiring ‘Republican’ Adam Kinzinger in BRUTALLY hilarious thread

Thread about well-funded coalition working to bring trans-movement to S. Dakota a DISTURBING must-read

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: David FrenchJosh Hammernew york times