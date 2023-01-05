As Twitchy readers know, David French is the New York Times’s newest columnist for their opinion section. Apparently, they like his takes on conservativism and Christianity, which really tells you everything you need to know about HIS takes on conservatism and Christianity.

In other words, woof.

Josh Hammer was quoted in The Spectator when asked his thoughts about French going to work for the NYT and OUCH. So much ouch:

I’m quoted in ⁦@TheSpectator⁩ on David French fulfilling his life’s calling by becoming a New York Times columnist. https://t.co/rNxMP7Qeq4 pic.twitter.com/7ZuU9KU0Uc — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) January 5, 2023

Foremost house-trained faux-conservative voice.

Wow.

It’s almost as if Josh really has David’s number.

it would warm my heart just so much were his column inches to be presented by the generous sponsorship of charmin or even quilted northern — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) January 5, 2023

Heh

David Gergen. David Brooks. And now David French. I sense a pattern. — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) January 5, 2023

Whoa.

The Times needed their own Jennifer Ruben — Steve Camden (@scamden7) January 5, 2023

We knew it!

But honestly, this does make sense. The New York Times can pretend they’re objective and stuff with their ‘token conservative’.

French drafted to NYT Kinzinger goes to CNN Any news on Cheney? — KM_PGH (@KM_PGH) January 5, 2023

Still holding out for an MSNBC announcement.

Stay tuned.

***

Related:

Charles C.W. Cooke OWNS Bulwark publisher clutching pearls over a PARALYZED House w/o a Speaker

Glenn Greenwald roasts CNN for hiring ‘Republican’ Adam Kinzinger in BRUTALLY hilarious thread

Thread about well-funded coalition working to bring trans-movement to S. Dakota a DISTURBING must-read

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership