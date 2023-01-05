Adam Kinzinger is the perfect Republican for CNN because he truly is a Republican in name only. We’ve covered the announcement from CNN, we made fun of Kinzinger for saying he’s happy about joining their team (when all we’ve seen him do is CRY), but Glenn Greenwald was good enough to roast CNN for hiring Kinzinger while humiliating him at the same time.

It’s a real gift.

Take a look.

It's so funny when these liberal outlets know they have to hire "Republicans" to maintain the facade of being a news outlet, but then only hire the ones who agree with liberals on every key issue and won't ever alienate or even challenge anyone in their audience. https://t.co/MAQjJraBrd — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 5, 2023

CNN likes to pretend they’re objective and unbiased by bringing in Republicans … of course, they only bring in Republicans who will crap on the GOP and agree with their progressive ideas. The Clown News Network is hardly interested in debating with an actual Republican who they know will only disagree with them.

Still waiting for Liz Cheney to announce her new gig at MSNBC.

Maybe Mother Jones?

Heh.

CNN exec 1: "Let's hire Kinzinger: he's one of the good Republicans who says Trump is an Orange Hitler." Exec 2: "But we already hired 1,000 others exactly like this and nobody watches." Exec 1: Maybe this time it will work? 🤷‍♂️ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 5, 2023

What a plan!

Good point.

They didn’t just make Kinzinger a commentator, they made him a SENIOR commentator.

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, CNN … you just can’t get out of your own way.

This is why traditional cable news is dead to me, except for @cvpayne, whom I believe to be an honest broker of information. — Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) January 5, 2023

Agreed, he is pretty rad.

paid to lose. like the washington generals. pic.twitter.com/Cax7UvWyml — lisa (@Lisa_from_SoCal) January 5, 2023

Total joke! — James T Fulham (@fulham_jim) January 5, 2023

At least this time it’s a funny joke – even if it’s accidental on their part.

***

Related:

Thread about well-funded coalition working to bring trans-movement to S. Dakota a DISTURBING must-read

Colorado blue-check doc tweets DAMNING thread about COVID policies and how they made hospitals WORSE

Tucker Carlson gets BRUTALLY honest about Dan Crenshaw and he just can’t DEEEAL (watch)

Adam Kinzinger couldn’t’ve come up with a more trollable tweet about joining CNN if he TRIED and LOL

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership