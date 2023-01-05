Hospitals are NOT alright.

If you’ve been in any ER or hospital in the last three years (crazy, right?!) you know hospitals are a hot mess. While our pals in the pro-SHUT THE WORLD DOWN IT’S A KILLER VIRUS group would have us believe the issues stem from being overwhelmed with COVID patients … that’s simply not the case.

Sai Medi, a doctor out of Colorado per his bio, put together a ‘terrifying’ and eye-opening thread about what’s actually happening here:

Waiting for test results.

Waiting for studies.

Huh?

Keep going.

We’ve heard many stories about people laying on gurneys in the Emergency Room and staying in hallways because there is simply nowhere else for them to go.

… but COVID policies made it far worse.

Read that again.

The Great Resignation.

Remember that? We do.

Some people just don’t want to work and their government has told them, ‘HEY, that’s ok. You shouldn’t have to.’ Especially Gen Z.

Yup.

Relatively small, fewer of them entering the work force … especially when it comes to skilled labor.

Hrm.

We wonder how we will get out of this as well.

Oh, and then people started going after him for this thread because OF COURSE.

But hey, thanks for playing, Branch Covidians.

Eh, we can relate to that.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

