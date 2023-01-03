It’s that time again, ladies and gents … time for the latest Twitter Files. THIS installment looks at how Twitter opened the door for the Intelligence Community and let them in. You’ll see some very recognizable names, especially if you’re in VIRGINIA.

Reading through this, it’s almost like Democrats forced Twitter to open their ‘doors.’

Take a gander.

Over five years ago.

Keep going.

Interesting, throwing Facebook under the bus.

Warner, eh?

Shocker.

The grift has always been strong with Warner.

Trending

Warner has political incentive.

Gosh, ya’ think?

Oooh, and now some shade at Hillary Clinton.

Russia Task Force.

Da da daaaaaa!

The media worked hand in hand with Democrats to create a panicked Russia narrative that was politically convenient … for certain Democrats. We wouldn’t feel more shocked if we woke up tomorrow with our heads sewn to the carpet.

So Warner pushed for more oversight.

Follow the money.

Warner.

Klobuchar.

McCain.

Alrighty.

A leak … NO WAY. That’s so unlike members of Congress.

What a mess.

And there it is.

To protect ad revenue.

To protect from bad PR.

From what sounds like almost threats from Democrats.

Just when we think things can’t get worse, they do.

Keep that popcorn handy.

***

***

