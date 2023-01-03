There’s woke and then there’s THIS, LOL.

We try really hard not to sound like that mean old lady on the corner who screeches at the kids to get off her lawn but HO-LEE CHIT you guys, what the heck is wrong with young people today? Like, have we really raised an entire generation of people who are truly incapable of taking responsibility for who they are and the choices they make? Surely someone close to this young woman (man, whatever – see, we can be sensitive and stuff) can tell her that white people did not make her fat.

No … seriously. She blames white people.

We can’t even make up this sort of lunacy.

Watch:

I am fat because of white people. pic.twitter.com/ctmMMQyEgI — Veterans Taking Back (@VeteranTakeBack) December 28, 2022

Huh?

Perhaps she should try putting down the fork. — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) January 3, 2023

That would be a good first step.

How many white people did you eat? — Floun Der (@Fl0und3rz) December 28, 2022

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Yes, yes, we all know. The white man invented McDonalds 🙄 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 3, 2023

If by "white people" she means Wendy's and burger king, then yes, white people — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) December 29, 2022

Mmmmmm … Wendy’s.

We know, we’re not helping.

(a) stop slamming carbs

(b) take long walks

(c) hydrate a lot

(d) stop blaming other ethnic groups for your troubles

(e) learn to meditate You'll feel a lot better within 60-90 days — Aristocrotus (@WParistocrotus) December 29, 2022

Sounds like a decent plan to us.

I think she meant ‘white bread’ 🤣🤣 — katy 🌸 (@KatyKray73) December 29, 2022

That would at least make sense.

*snort*

***

Related:

Thomas Massie brings up ANOTHER bombshell point about J6 and Ray Epps in damning thread

Anti-school choice harpy Piper for Missouri beclowns herself with embarrassing AF food stamp tweet

Conservatives point and laugh as NYT brags about bringing David French on as a ‘new columnist’

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership