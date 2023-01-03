Leave it to Thomas Massie to bring up a point about Ray Epps that we either hadn’t heard or didn’t realize was out there about the January 6th Committee. Oh, we heard the bit about Ray Epps bragging about how he orchestrated J6 …

We had NOT heard about him claiming Antifa did it, not him. Remember how anyone and everyone on the Left called anyone and everyone on the Right a conspiracy theorist when they claimed Antifa was there that day?

But the J6 Committee didn’t see fit to push back on Epps when he claimed it wasn’t him but Antifa?

Really?

We’re not so sure they ‘sat’ on it for over a year. We’re wondering if maybe, just maybe, they held onto it for as long as they could so that when they released it they couldn’t be held accountable for not acting on it.

*adjusts tinfoil hat a little*

The timing sure does seem convenient, especially since Kinzinger and Cheney are officially out of a job today.

Now if we could just get those 14k hours of video Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want us to see for some reason.

Gosh, wonder why.

OH WAIT, we know.

Ahem.

Makes you wonder.

THERE he is.

Antifa did it? He did?

***

***

