Leave it to Thomas Massie to bring up a point about Ray Epps that we either hadn’t heard or didn’t realize was out there about the January 6th Committee. Oh, we heard the bit about Ray Epps bragging about how he orchestrated J6 …

January 6th committee abandoned all pretense of legitimacy when they bent over backwards to exonerate Ray Epps, who persistently directed protestors to go into Capitol, told protestors he expected he’d go to jail and texted, “I also orchestrated it” once his mission was complete. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 2, 2023

We had NOT heard about him claiming Antifa did it, not him. Remember how anyone and everyone on the Left called anyone and everyone on the Right a conspiracy theorist when they claimed Antifa was there that day?

But the J6 Committee didn’t see fit to push back on Epps when he claimed it wasn’t him but Antifa?

Really?

Ironically, J6 committee didn’t push back on Epps’ narrative that Antifa did it, not him. Staff and members of the committee so thoroughly beclowned themselves that they sat on the transcribed interview for over a year, and released it only in the final week of their existence. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 2, 2023

We’re not so sure they ‘sat’ on it for over a year. We’re wondering if maybe, just maybe, they held onto it for as long as they could so that when they released it they couldn’t be held accountable for not acting on it.

*adjusts tinfoil hat a little*

The timing sure does seem convenient, especially since Kinzinger and Cheney are officially out of a job today.

The full transcript for those who haven’t seen it yet:https://t.co/3HLJy7kDEd — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 2, 2023

Now if we could just get those 14k hours of video Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want us to see for some reason.

To clarify: A transcript of their first interview of Epps (over a year ago) and a record of the undisclosed discussions with him between that first interview and this released interview (conducted _almost_ a year ago), have never been made available outside of the committee. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 2, 2023

Gosh, wonder why.

OH WAIT, we know.

Ahem.

“I also orchestrated it” -Ray Epps 🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽 Ted Cruz: "Did Mr. Epps urge them to tear down the barricades?" FBI: "Sir, similar to the other answers, I cannot answer that." pic.twitter.com/9z8KiLAGGh — EAS 🇺🇸 (@SimpIy4Truth) January 2, 2023

The committee was strictly a political mission to criminally punish those they didn't like. Example: Nobody from meta was deposed despite it being mostly organized on facebook groups. I was deposed but Parler had no tools for organization. — John Matze 💙 (@john_matze) January 3, 2023

Makes you wonder.

I mean we knew it wasn't serious the minute clowns like Cheney and Kinzinger were the pretend Republican representatives. — Syzmon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) January 2, 2023

THERE he is.

Antifa did it? He did?

