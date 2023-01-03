The New York Times is excited to announce that David French is joining their opinion page as a columnist.

Writing about politics and current affairs in the era of Donald Trump ideally requires a variety of traits that do not always, or even often, go together: factual and intellectual clarity, moral seriousness, and a spirit of generosity toward others and humility toward oneself. Happily for Times Opinion, those traits are embodied to an exceptional degree by David French, who is joining us as our newest columnist, beginning January 30. We are delighted to welcome him.

Wonder if it was the temper tantrum he threw about Twitchy covering him so much that finally got their attention? KIDDING, we know it was the constant hatred and vilification of people on the Right and Christians that likely got the NYT’s attention.

With all the other flakes. — knot grumpy (@knotgrumpy) January 3, 2023

Why? — Cheese Crackers 🇺🇸 (@Why45huh) January 3, 2023

The NYT isn't interested in highlighting any new thinkers on the Right. It's why they'll give David French a regular column to continue punching Right. They're happy with his brand of feeble conservatism that's just a step behind libertarianism. — Andrew Smith (@AndrewSmithClub) January 3, 2023

The NYT doesn’t really want a conservative voice.

I used to really like David French. His work helped introduce me to the center-right and conservatism. But leaving Fox News because you don’t like the rhetoric from people like Tucker Carlson, only to wind up at the New York Times is really something. https://t.co/yI8RM6r8Aa — Carlos E. Andino (@CarlosAndinoJr) January 3, 2023

If your newspaper has three conservative columnists and they are Bret Stephens, Ross Douthat, and now David French, your readers should be forgiven for being continually confused by what actual conservative politicians are doing. It's a real disservice to them. — Justin Logan (@JustinTLogan) January 3, 2023

French and the NYT hate conservatives and yet alleged conservatives celebrate their alliance.

And then wonder why people look to outsiders like Trump.

Freaking useless. https://t.co/Im7U5ghzTM — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 3, 2023

verily, david french has received his reward https://t.co/S7hHxsUvtg — Big Eva’s Court Jester, Good Faith Operator (@WokeBigEva) January 3, 2023

