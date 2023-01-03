The New York Times is excited to announce that David French is joining their opinion page as a columnist.

Stop making the same face we did.

Ok, fine, make the same face we did … it’s hilarious, right?

Guess spending years crapping on his fellow conservatives is finally paying off, eh?

From the New York Times PR:

Writing about politics and current affairs in the era of Donald Trump ideally requires a variety of traits that do not always, or even often, go together: factual and intellectual clarity, moral seriousness, and a spirit of generosity toward others and humility toward oneself.

Happily for Times Opinion, those traits are embodied to an exceptional degree by David French, who is joining us as our newest columnist, beginning January 30. We are delighted to welcome him.

Delighted.

HA HA HA HA HA

Wonder if it was the temper tantrum he threw about Twitchy covering him so much that finally got their attention? KIDDING, we know it was the constant hatred and vilification of people on the Right and Christians that likely got the NYT’s attention.

Trending

Legit.

HAAAAAA

Fair question.

The NYT doesn’t really want a conservative voice.

God forbid.

Yup.

And we’re pretty sure Phil doesn’t mean this as a compliment.

What he said.

Verily, he has.

***

***

Tags: David Frenchnew york times