Nobody wanted to spend their New Year’s Eve with Taylor Lorenz? We’re shocked. Seriously, who wouldn’t want to ring in the New Year with one of the biggest bullies on the web? She’d probably put on an evening gown and record herself talking about how everyone really wanted to be with her but they’re not so instead they’re watching her talk about them with their secret accounts …

Good times.

Granted, she kinda sorta ASKED for this dragging when she tweeted about being alone for New Year’s … and then trashed people who were happy and not alone that night. It’s like, what does she expect? Karma isn’t a B unless you are first.

Just sayin’.

Oh, that’s right.

She’s also a serious germaphobe and constantly complains that people aren’t more afraid of COVID. Gosh, golly gee, who wouldn’t want to spend their evening listening to that? HA HA HA HA HA HA

Seems it only got worse for her.

Remember what we said up there about karma and the B?

Ahem.

She also wore an evening gown with long earrings in the middle of the night to ramble about how Elon Musk was watching her from a secret account.

C’mon.

Hey now, watch the Matlock digs. Matlock RULES.

That’s right.

Like a reptile, gotta keep it warm.

Poor thing.

***

***

Tags: new year's eveTaylor Lorenz