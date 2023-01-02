Jill Biden still thinks she’s a ‘doctor’.

Hey, we should probably just count ourselves lucky that she didn’t compare a bunch of Mexicans to tacos or butcher more Spanish in this bizarre video of Joe and Jill sending out their New Year’s message. Beyond the fact Joe looks like a shiny mannequin who has no idea where he is, Jill is nagging Americans to get a COVID shot … that’s her message? Welcome to 2023, make sure you inject yourselves with a vaccine that won’t necessarily stop the transmission of the virus and MIGHT have dangerous side effects.

REALLY? THAT’S the Biden message for 2023? Get your COVID and flu shots?

They’re just such CRINGE, you guys.

First Lady Jill Biden's New Year message to Americans: "Go get that COVID vaccine." pic.twitter.com/UO2AeF3yvZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 1, 2023

‘Better listen to her …’ the creepy, Botox-filled puppet next to her mumbles.

Yikes.

The whole thing is such a cringe train wreck of a dumpster fire.

pic.twitter.com/qgBVHZ2ctH — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 1, 2023

We’d trust the two on the Left before we’d ever trust those two on the Right.

Tough call between Cosby and Biden.

Heh.

Guys, she’s a doctor so she definitely knows what she’s talking about. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 1, 2023

TOTALLY and DEFINITELY.

I don't take medical advice from fake doctors… — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) January 2, 2023

Probably a smart move.

Just sayin’.

Jill can have my vaccine. All yours, Doctor. — O Honey, Bless Your Heart (@mirabiledictu86) January 2, 2023

Conservatives are such givers.

We really are.

Excellent point.

Nah is right.

Paid for by big pharma. — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) January 2, 2023

Yeah, we’ll pass.

And from what we can see on Twitter, thousands and thousands of other people are going to pass as well.

***

***

