Awwww, would ya’ look at that? Elon Musk basically wishing us all a Happy New Year and then reminding us that things will definitely not be boring in the year to come. We’d like to think this is him hinting at upcoming drops of the #TwitterFiles, particularly the Fauci and COVID ‘stuff’.

A simple tweet, right? No reason to snark or snap at the guy … and that’s probably why Brianna Wu chimed in trying to shame him not only for his tweet but for buying Twitter in the first place. They hate him for treating people equally on the site and pulling the curtain back.

Yeah, she’s a real peach.

Remember when Brianna thought the military would drop rocks on our enemies from the moon? We do.

Seriously.

That was ALMOST as funny as Elon’s response:

WELP, guess Brianna is willing to pay for her pretty blue checkmark.

Trending

Heh.

HAAAAAAAAAAA

Sweep the leg.

We like that.

We’re not entirely sure what she was thinking here … oh wait, thinking.

Yeah, that wasn’t happening either.

Womp womp.

***

Related:

Mira Sorvino melts down into pool of Leftist NUTTERY babbling about ‘hideous wrongs of our nation’

Adam Kinzinger DEFENSIVE over Ray Epps and House GOP investigating his role in J6 … gosh, wonder why

Mean girl AOC called OUT for bringing in the New Year by trashing and smearing Elise Stefanik

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brianna WuElon Musktwitter