Awwww, would ya’ look at that? Elon Musk basically wishing us all a Happy New Year and then reminding us that things will definitely not be boring in the year to come. We’d like to think this is him hinting at upcoming drops of the #TwitterFiles, particularly the Fauci and COVID ‘stuff’.

Hope you’re having a great day 1 2023! One thing’s for sure, it won’t be boring. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2023

A simple tweet, right? No reason to snark or snap at the guy … and that’s probably why Brianna Wu chimed in trying to shame him not only for his tweet but for buying Twitter in the first place. They hate him for treating people equally on the site and pulling the curtain back.

Yeah, she’s a real peach.

You worked hard this year and lost over 200 billion. I believe that this year you will surpass yourself with even worse decisions. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) January 1, 2023

Remember when Brianna thought the military would drop rocks on our enemies from the moon? We do.

Seriously.

That was ALMOST as funny as Elon’s response:

Thanks for paying me $8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2023

WELP, guess Brianna is willing to pay for her pretty blue checkmark.

Heh.

I am overjoyed to pay my $11. Well worth it. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 1, 2023

For all the hate you get, they still use and pay for your products. Hilarious. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 1, 2023

Gotta keep that job security going Elon! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5w1ekEp6Da — Colt Yohman (@CStyles45) January 1, 2023

HAAAAAAAAAAA

Thanks for motivating Elon even more for us! Never bet against Musk!! 2023 going to be 🔥 — teh · sluh (@JARE_ee) January 1, 2023

Nice job starting the year off with an L — JG (@josh_garlock) January 1, 2023

Thanks for motivating Elon even more for us! Never bet against Musk!! 2023 going to be 🔥 — teh · sluh (@JARE_ee) January 1, 2023

Your rich parents gave you hundreds of thousands to start a company that you ran into the ground, along with another for good measure. https://t.co/grd9EDpQB2 pic.twitter.com/0WqO91HdRb — SweepTheLeg (@SweepTheLeg54) January 1, 2023

Sweep the leg.

We like that.

Not as bad as the decisions of the people that gave you a quarter of a million to run for congress (that you spent on gifts and restaurants). https://t.co/nWmxvDz4sS — HeyYallItsHam (@heyyallitsHam) January 1, 2023

How to say you have no clue what is going on without saying you have no clue what is going on. https://t.co/oflmuxQOQf — Scott Graham (@MacGraeme42) January 1, 2023

We’re not entirely sure what she was thinking here … oh wait, thinking.

Yeah, that wasn’t happening either.

Womp womp.

***

Related:

Mira Sorvino melts down into pool of Leftist NUTTERY babbling about ‘hideous wrongs of our nation’

Adam Kinzinger DEFENSIVE over Ray Epps and House GOP investigating his role in J6 … gosh, wonder why

Mean girl AOC called OUT for bringing in the New Year by trashing and smearing Elise Stefanik

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership