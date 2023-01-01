After seeing text messages from the elusive Ray Epps where he all but bragged about orchestrating January 6, many people in the Twittersphere are understandably anxious for the House GOP to investigate what exactly Epps’ part was in the ‘riots’ that day. For some reason that is truly beyond this editor, the J6 Committee has done nothing to hold the one guy we’ve seen openly admit his part in J6 accountable.

Gosh, wonder why that is?

You’d think they would have seen his text messages early on, right? Eric Matheny brought up a great point:

Yes, the House GOP has an obligation to investigate this matter fully … heck, there are 14k hours of video we’d all still like to see.

Awww, one of Epps’ greatest hits.

Meep.

This WOULD get primetime coverage. Oh yeah.

And the actual viewership would be YUGE.

Nah, they were too busy moderating Twitter.

In his own words.

Own text?

Something like that.

Adam Kinzinger, who was NOT tagged in any way in the original tweet, got very defensive about the tweet and Ray Epps being investigated. Gosh, wonder why that is?

Wassamatta, Adam? Don’t you want the WHOLE story to come out?

The guy really has made a mess of himself.

We hope this was all worth it.

LITERALLY.

And Adam knows it.

***

