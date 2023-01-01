After seeing text messages from the elusive Ray Epps where he all but bragged about orchestrating January 6, many people in the Twittersphere are understandably anxious for the House GOP to investigate what exactly Epps’ part was in the ‘riots’ that day. For some reason that is truly beyond this editor, the J6 Committee has done nothing to hold the one guy we’ve seen openly admit his part in J6 accountable.

Gosh, wonder why that is?

You’d think they would have seen his text messages early on, right? Eric Matheny brought up a great point:

In terms of culpability, Ray Epps is on video encouraging a crowd to riot and admitted such in a sworn statement (I also orchestrated it). House GOP has an obligation to find out his role, who he was communicating with, and who in power helped setup the events of January 6th. — Eric Matheny 🎙 (@EricMMatheny) December 31, 2022

Yes, the House GOP has an obligation to investigate this matter fully … heck, there are 14k hours of video we’d all still like to see.

Awww, one of Epps’ greatest hits.

The only person not sitting in jail for J6 is the guy who orchestrated it. They only reason they are protecting him is because he’s a fed or working with feds. — Doochebag (@MalcolmRenoldz) December 31, 2022

I really, really hope they do actually *publicly* investigate this — DRC (@DRogerCasey) December 31, 2022

Inquiring minds want to know … btw.. Did i miss an early morning raid on Mr. Eps? — michelle geno (@michellegeno64) January 1, 2023

In his own words.

Adam Kinzinger, who was NOT tagged in any way in the original tweet, got very defensive about the tweet and Ray Epps being investigated. Gosh, wonder why that is?

Wassamatta, Adam? Don’t you want the WHOLE story to come out?

"We need to go into the capitol. Into the capitol" "I also orchestrated it" -Ray Epps explain away these actual quotes or stop lying, you pick — Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) January 1, 2023

Meet Adam. Adam is lying sack of shit. Don’t be Adam. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 1, 2023

He was literally caught on camera, literally saying it, you liar! pic.twitter.com/S6Lu93C9G9 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) January 1, 2023

Bruh then what is this?https://t.co/8VPabKHPrv — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) January 1, 2023

I mean it seems a little true https://t.co/Um7fDXbTH2 — Chris (@ctuff2005) January 1, 2023

Dude, you don't have to lie anymore. It's over. — ℝ𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕥 (@rdbrewer4) January 1, 2023

This won't age well. We have the receipts, Adam. — Stacy Rae 🇺🇸 (@stacyhrae) January 1, 2023

