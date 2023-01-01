RNC Research was good enough to take the time to put together a quite frankly YUGE thread of the most memorable Democrat moments of 2022 and we’ve gotta tell ya’, this is one of the longer threads we’ve covered. Full transparency, there were some clips we did not grab from this thread because if we did we’d be here all day putting the tweets into this article. We did, however, include what we thought were the best (or most hilarious, most embarrassing) ones and it’s STILL freaking long.

Yikes … if you were a Democrat in 2022 you REALLY had an embarrassing year.

And as you can likely already imagine, Biden is the ‘star’ of this thread.

Grab a snack, get comfy, and take a gander:

We watched thousands of hours of Democrats this year so you didn’t have to — and they said truly unhinged things. Here are some of the most “memorable” moments of 2022, in no particular order. 🧵 THREAD. — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Big props to them for doing the hard work.

Seriously.

If we watched that many hours of this insanity we’d need some serious therapy …

During her Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Ketanji Brown-Jackson said she couldn’t give a definition of the word “woman” because she’s “not a biologist.”pic.twitter.com/i7Rg83z5Y4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

While in North Korea, Kamala Harris praised the U.S. “alliance with the Republic of North Korea.”pic.twitter.com/H2dI5UZmaW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

HAAAAAAAAA

Joe Biden said his unilateral student loan debt bailout, which Congress never voted on, was “passed. I got it passed by a vote or two.”pic.twitter.com/62Ov7z6dor — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

What planet does this guy live on?

Minnesota Democrat Rep. Angie Craig said the quiet part out loud: “I will never stop standing up for Big Pharma and standing against my constituents!”pic.twitter.com/TKxXhJsepf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Sometimes the truth accidentally slips out.

Biden’s top medical advisor Anthony Fauci claimed he “had nothing to do with” schools being shut down during the pandemic.pic.twitter.com/azgKnyuDkt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

This evil little gnome.

Nancy Pelosi described the workforce shortage: “Even in Florida, some of the farmers and the growers are saying, 'Why are you shipping these immigrants up north? We need them to pick the crops down here.’”pic.twitter.com/iTy9TdGr7a — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

This is EXACTLY how Democrats see illegal immigrants – doing the work they don’t want to do.

Amid sky-high inflation, historic gas prices, and tanking markets, Biden said the “economy is strong as hell.”pic.twitter.com/x5dyCg14l3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Strong as hell … as he sucks down his 1,504th ice cream cone for the media.

In one of her many word salads, Kamala Harris repeatedly described “the significance of the passage of time.”pic.twitter.com/jUsnyNjqf9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

This one may be our favorite – we wrote about it at the time.

Time.

The passage of time …

Days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Jen Psaki said the war “justifies” Biden’s push to end American energy production in favor of “new” green energy mandates.pic.twitter.com/NqCKmzkCBN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Failed Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams called a heartbeat at six weeks “a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman’s body.”pic.twitter.com/f7XxeqzfF6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

We can’t tell you how glad we are that she lost.

Biden malfunctioned during an "interview" with Jimmy Kimmel, so they had to quickly cut to a commercial break.pic.twitter.com/uTiEu495C2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Gotta charge those batteries before an appearance like this one.

Joe Biden got lost and confused trying to get off a stage after his own speech.pic.twitter.com/hvMjZlprWb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Let’s be fair, Biden got lost A LOT.

Biden’s CDC Director Rochelle Walensky couldn’t differentiate how many U.S. deaths were “FROM Covid” or “WITH Covid.”pic.twitter.com/JVcFk3aunc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Grrrrr.

Incoming House Democrat Whip Katherine Clark recalled her “middle child waking up with nightmares over concern around climate change.”pic.twitter.com/Xayp52a20K — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Parent of the year right there.

Biden administration official Samantha Power celebrated a fertilizer shortage that forced farmers to “hasten transitions to natural solutions, like manure and compost.” Then she literally said, “Never let a crisis go to waste.”pic.twitter.com/rZ5uMy0K5U — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Hey, we know they never let a crisis go to waste. She was just honest about it.

Biden said he was “sick of” Americans who “think the reason for inflation is government spending more money.”pic.twitter.com/Xak7CKTjFs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

He’s sick of Americans who know the truth.

Rachel Levine, Biden’s assistant secretary for health, said we should “empower” kids to go on puberty blockers and get sex reassignment surgery.pic.twitter.com/CRPRaFZ1pi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Nancy Pelosi said Democrats should “change that subject” when Americans try to talk about the sky-high inflation and prices under Biden.pic.twitter.com/Ck1DaPDQKE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Yeah, change that subject, Nan.

Some sort of a projectile landed on Biden during his speech in Iowa.pic.twitter.com/p2Ywv8CbRU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Bird poo?

Jen Psaki confirmed the Biden administration gives FREE PHONES to illegal immigrants before releasing them into the United States. pic.twitter.com/rJnbhTGXuK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Shortly after Russia’s invasion, Biden told the 82nd Airborne they were going to Ukraine: "You’re going to see when you’re there, you’re going to see women, young people standing in the middle, in the front of a damn tank saying, ‘I’m not leaving.’” pic.twitter.com/M2nu77yUw7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Woof, we must’ve missed that one.

Joe Biden laughed hysterically and clapped as he was reminded how prices for "gas is up, rent is up, food is up" during his administration.pic.twitter.com/ChtdwotVh0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

HILARIOUS. Right Joe?

Kamala Harris weighed in on on “equity”: “Equity as a concept says recognize that everyone has the same capacity, but in order for them to have equal opportunity to reach that capacity, well, we must pay attention to this issue of equity.”pic.twitter.com/iwrdS6CDGh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Is equity like the passage of time?

At his own event, literally no one wanted to talk to Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/ApZ2saHt71 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Heh.

Biden said “it’s wrong” for states to ban sex reassignment surgery and puberty blockers for kids.pic.twitter.com/INu6ncxHQ3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Biden claimed he has made things better, but people are just “psychologically” unable to "feel happy."pic.twitter.com/AxgSGBvgZa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Yeah, that was his big talking point – it’s not his fault we’re all miserable.

Jack-a-ninny.

Biden “climate czar” John Kerry said “we absolutely don’t” need to drill for more oil and gas.pic.twitter.com/F6EA6JHIuG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

John ‘flies everywhere on a private jet’ Kerry.

Karine Jean-Pierre: “We do not politicize the Department of Justice.”pic.twitter.com/DZJozykHlt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

OH YES, YES THEY DO.

AOC said “inflation is not going up due to government policies. Inflation is going up due to Wall Street decisions.”pic.twitter.com/1qmaDdo186 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Asked if she was concerned about a recession, Kamala Harris responded, “I think that there can be no higher priority than that we have been clear is our highest priority.”pic.twitter.com/M0dYF3lnRk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

We got nothin’.

Biden claimed gas was “over $5” when he took office… but the average gas price was actually $2.39/gal when Biden took office.pic.twitter.com/lpSz1Dt8E6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said buying oil from Iran was “on the table.” pic.twitter.com/aNUNBPFHvH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

*blink blink*

We’re just shocked Pete wasn’t on vacation.

Joe Biden claimed after he was elected VP, he awarded his Uncle Frank a Purple Heart he earned at the Battle of the Bulge. Except there is no evidence any of that is true and Biden’s uncle died in 1999, while Biden wasn’t elected VP until 2008.pic.twitter.com/FlJLjFSfta — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Chuck Schumer said Democrats wanted an immigration bill because “we have a population that is not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to,” then called for amnesty for “all 11 million or however many” illegal immigrants in the US.pic.twitter.com/Ws3thMsfA6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bragged she helped "huge amounts" of illegal immigrants get stimulus checks.pic.twitter.com/zzwaqP3jFg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Biden called the NHL commissioner “Gary Batman.”pic.twitter.com/sej1LZx37T — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

He’s Batman.

We knew it.

Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee weighed in on Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout: "In actuality, his weapons might've been used to kill Americans, but he has not killed Americans." pic.twitter.com/RJ1WeQMdS4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Dafuq?

Biden claimed “we went to 54 states” in 2018. pic.twitter.com/Haha0Wnt2S — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Joe Biden opened a speech: “Let me start off with two words: made in America.”pic.twitter.com/rFDS0POkcN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Elizabeth Warren said “we need to put a stop” to crisis pregnancy centers “right now.”pic.twitter.com/PzhBe21AGk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Dances with Lies.

Biden said he “really enjoyed teaching” when he was a “professor” at the University of Pennsylvania. Biden was paid $1 million, but never taught a single class.pic.twitter.com/vR2xzdOlDe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Amy Klobuchar suggested voting for Democrats would stop hurricanes.pic.twitter.com/F9cDc7QAr9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries — now the incoming House Democrat leader — said Democrats’ federal elections takeover bill was “inspired by Hugo Chavez…Cesar Chavez.”pic.twitter.com/vwLtYOMBYv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre said Asian American parents who oppose racial quotas in college admissions are “extreme” and “ultra MAGA.”pic.twitter.com/63h6wfwG9f — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

*sigh*

When illegal immigrants began arriving in Washington, D.C., Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser unironically complained they “don’t have an infrastructure to handle this type of and level of immigration to our city…we’re not Texas.”pic.twitter.com/yqiZZbR8ey — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

After winning her primary election, New York State Senator-elect Kristen Gonzalez said she “proved that socialism wins…we will not stop until we see a socialist slate across this city.”pic.twitter.com/kWR9tUvjEb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Rhode Island Democrat Rep. David Cicilline: “Spare me the bullshit about constitutional rights.”pic.twitter.com/7mvcbQ6muz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Democrats.

Psh.

Maxine Waters called on Americans to “defy” the Supreme Court: “The hell with the Supreme Court.”pic.twitter.com/T35haOT6Dr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

Joe Biden mistakenly thanked Colombia instead of Cambodia for hosting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit.pic.twitter.com/1vJDGPqWIi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

If you want to see EVERY single moment, check out @RNCResearch on Twitter.

In the meantime … WOOF!

