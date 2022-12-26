As Twitchy readers know, another #TwitterFiles dropped this morning, this one on what Twitter did to control the COVID debate. And of course, they were controlling it on the behalf of the government and public health … like Fauci.

No debate allowed.

No differing opinions were allowed.

Just the pre-approved messaging that was quite literally terrifying the masses and ultimately making them easier to control. Oh, were we not supposed to say that part out loud? About controlling everyone? Oopsie, our bad. Guess we’ll just have to wait for someone to ‘handle’ us, right? That’s how this works now, yes? For example, Jim Baker (one of the main characters of these Twitter files) questioned if Trump’s tweet telling people not to be afraid of COVID was against their COVID policy.

They didn’t want anyone to be relieved or feel like it was going to be ok.

Wonder why that was?

Just kidding, we know exactly why that was.

This is the Trump tweet that former FBI general counsel and then-Twitter deputy general counsel Jim Baker was suggesting was a violation of Twitter’s COVID-19 policy. https://t.co/TfzN4I5q3e pic.twitter.com/grtSSN8w2t — Jerry Christmas 🎅🏼🎄 (@JerryDunleavy) December 26, 2022

In case you were wondering just how warped and backward this all was.

And we know, Taibbi has said time and time again this is not about Right versus Left, the issue though is it’s always Twitter or the government taking action to benefit the Left. We’ve seen a couple of instances where the Trump campaign was given some ability to contact Twitter (like in the very earliest Twitter Files) but 99% of what we’re seeing was against Trump.

Against the Right.

*adjusts tinfoil*

The response to Jim Baker from Yoel Roth: https://t.co/S0TYXy7VF5 — Jerry Christmas 🎅🏼🎄 (@JerryDunleavy) December 26, 2022

Clear evidence the FBI wanted the vast majority of citizens to be living in FEAR. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) December 26, 2022

Yes, yes they did.

Scared people are easier to control.

Feels like he had an agenda or bias against Trump 🤔 — Randy Torres (@Randy_Torres21) December 26, 2022

Jim Baker should be in prison. — Jude (@Judes_Law310) December 26, 2022

They are some pieces of work. — Rob (@NotRob6) December 26, 2022

They are pieces of something.

Ahem.

***

