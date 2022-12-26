As Twitchy readers know, they dropped ANOTHER installment of the #TwitterFiles on Christmas Eve of all days (thank goodness one of our editors caught it!), and once again we were let in on the ‘operation’ the FBI was running with Twitter. Not only were they keeping track of problematic (ahem) accounts, but they were acting as basic Twitter moderators, looking for tweets to ‘handle’.

It’s crazy they had the manpower and money (our money) to pay agents to all but be Twitter employees.

Crazy maybe isn’t the best word … corrupt. YEAH, that’s it.

4.The files show the FBI acting as doorman to a vast program of social media surveillance and censorship, encompassing agencies across the federal government – from the State Department to the Pentagon to the CIA. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

From the State Department to the Pentagon to the CIA.

Hoooooly CHIT.

Brit Hume used this tweet from the lengthy Taibbi thread to sum up everything we’ve learned so far in one perfect word:

This tweet is part of a very long thread with much detail on the extent of the interaction between the government and Twitter. The purpose: censorship. https://t.co/QLJ5sbgNYZ — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 24, 2022

Brit called it as only he can.

Censorship.

Boom.

And the government was working to censor the people through social media. This sounds like a really good plot for a Brad Thor novel, don’t you think? But no, this was and is real life. Still waiting on the COVID drop, that oughta be a HOOT.

Purpose is NOT censorship. It was to remove dis-information and lies. They got help from US Govt agencies to decide additionally what was disinformation. What's wrong with it? — Nagesh (@nookalanagesh) December 24, 2022

Ok, fed.

LOL

Try this thought experiment: the Trump administration doing the same thing, using its own definition of misinformation and lies. Companies comply based on worries the gov might go after them if they don't. See any problems now? — Carrie Lukas (@carrielukas) December 25, 2022

Ooh ooh, we do!

I’d argue that the intention was censorship in the pursuit of a Dem victory, ie, real election interference. — Free Speech is a Minority Right (@IDLKAAA) December 24, 2022

Doesn’t seem exactly out of bounds at this point. Nope.

So what’s it going to take to have any response? Who holds who accountable? — B R A D T H A Y E R (@bthayer) December 24, 2022

Good question.

I believe the CIA and FBI has doing this for at least 75 years — The Mad Draftsman (@krobmeh) December 24, 2022

Plenty of people don’t think this is the FBI’s first rodeo.

Thanks for acknowledging whats going on Brit! Very few in the media have the sack to say anything!

Merry Christmas to You and Yours! — SPEED METAL (@TOPFUELAMERICAN) December 25, 2022

I can’t imagine that could happened in the country like USA — Kenny Vu (@KennyVu65) December 25, 2022

Yup, it’s insane in any country, but doubly and even triply insane for a country like America.

