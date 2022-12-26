As Twitchy readers know, they dropped ANOTHER installment of the #TwitterFiles on Christmas Eve of all days (thank goodness one of our editors caught it!), and once again we were let in on the ‘operation’ the FBI was running with Twitter. Not only were they keeping track of problematic (ahem) accounts, but they were acting as basic Twitter moderators, looking for tweets to ‘handle’.

It’s crazy they had the manpower and money (our money) to pay agents to all but be Twitter employees.

Crazy maybe isn’t the best word … corrupt. YEAH, that’s it.

From the State Department to the Pentagon to the CIA.

Hoooooly CHIT.

Brit Hume used this tweet from the lengthy Taibbi thread to sum up everything we’ve learned so far in one perfect word:

Brit called it as only he can.

Censorship.

Boom.

And the government was working to censor the people through social media. This sounds like a really good plot for a Brad Thor novel, don’t you think? But no, this was and is real life. Still waiting on the COVID drop, that oughta be a HOOT.

Ok, fed.

LOL

Ooh ooh, we do!

Doesn’t seem exactly out of bounds at this point. Nope.

Good question.

Plenty of people don’t think this is the FBI’s first rodeo.

Yup, it’s insane in any country, but doubly and even triply insane for a country like America.

***

***

