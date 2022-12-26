Now, what in the H-E-double hockey sticks is THIS? A ‘Happy Holidays’ tweet on Christmas day … from the FBI?

REALLY GUYS?

Is this them trying to spread good faith after being exposed as overpaid Twitter moderators OR is this some sort of reminder that they’re watching, always watching?

via GIPHY

Ok, and it’s not really a Christmas greeting, it’s a holiday greeting because God forbid they actually acknowledge CHRISTMAS.

What. Gives?

We weren’t the only ones whose radars were set off by this supposed act of good cheer on Christmas day … seems the majority of Twitter was all a-flutter and not in a good way.

Ouch.

FBI sending out a holiday tweet? Nice try, fed.

Think Ray is whispering about what he wants for Christmas this year?

Short.

Sweet.

Accurate.

Yeah, we noticed that too. It’s LITERALLY Christmas Day, you guys. Probably a better idea to acknowledge the LITERAL HOLIDAY you’re sending your tweet out on.

OOF.

HO HO HO!

***

