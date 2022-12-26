Now, what in the H-E-double hockey sticks is THIS? A ‘Happy Holidays’ tweet on Christmas day … from the FBI?

REALLY GUYS?

Is this them trying to spread good faith after being exposed as overpaid Twitter moderators OR is this some sort of reminder that they’re watching, always watching?

via GIPHY

Ok, and it’s not really a Christmas greeting, it’s a holiday greeting because God forbid they actually acknowledge CHRISTMAS.

What. Gives?

The #FBI wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season! pic.twitter.com/f1JZI0Du2g — FBI (@FBI) December 25, 2022

We weren’t the only ones whose radars were set off by this supposed act of good cheer on Christmas day … seems the majority of Twitter was all a-flutter and not in a good way.

Tell that to Daniel Hale, Reality Winner, Chelsea Manning, and Thomas Drake. — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) December 25, 2022

Ouch.

Any grandmas with cancer getting raided today? — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) December 25, 2022

FBI sending out a holiday tweet? Nice try, fed.

The FBI would like to wish every account that wasn’t directly suspended by them, to silence their free speech during a presidential election, a happy holiday season! — O Holy Dank Knight 🎄🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 26, 2022

Think Ray is whispering about what he wants for Christmas this year?

I think you know how I feel about the holidays after reading my DMs. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) December 25, 2022

Short.

Sweet.

Accurate.

🖕🏽 — Sally Tomato (@MrSallyTomato) December 25, 2022

It's Christmas… but the FBI is too woke to admit it… in their Christmas tweet on Christmas. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 25, 2022

Yeah, we noticed that too. It’s LITERALLY Christmas Day, you guys. Probably a better idea to acknowledge the LITERAL HOLIDAY you’re sending your tweet out on.

Today is Christmas. You can wish people a Merry Christmas on Christmas. — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) December 25, 2022

You spelled KGB wrong. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) December 25, 2022

OOF.

You’re literally tweeting this out on Christmas. You know it’s not a secret that today is CHRISTMAS, right? Why on earth would you say Happy Holidays on CHRISTMAS DAY?!? 🤦‍♀️ — 🎄🎅Colorado Tracking Santa’s Location in Ohio🎅🎄 (@ColoradoOhio) December 25, 2022

It’s not “Holiday,” it’s “Christmas.” But I’m sure that’ll get me put on some sort of list. — Josh (@JoshWeber2) December 25, 2022

Christmas. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 25, 2022

Merry Christmas! Your agency should be abolished — Libertarian Party Mises Caucus (@LPMisesCaucus) December 25, 2022

HO HO HO!

***

Related:

Adam Kinzinger VERY defensive about Nancy Pelosi J6 security bombshell … gosh golly gee, wonder why

Joaquin Castro trashing Abbott and his faith for busing migrants to Kamala Harris’ home goes SO wrong

Not the first or LAST time Elon Musk says the quiet part about Twitter conspiracies out loud (watch)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership