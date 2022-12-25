It has become more and more evident over the past several weeks that everything we thought was going on with Twitter WAS going on with Twitter. Some things were even worse, which didn’t seem possible but here we are.

None of this would have ever been possible without Elon Musk purchasing the tech giant and opening the doors (lifting the curtain) for the world to see what was going on. For so long, Lefty Twitter had mocked the Right for tweeting about the conspiracies, that Twitter was left-biased, and now here we are seeing that not only were they biased, but they were doing the government’s bidding.

The conspiracies actually didn’t go far enough.

Scary when you think about it like that, eh?

Don’t believe us – listen to Musk himself being ‘totally frank’ about conspiracy theories and Twitter:

"To be totally frank, almost every conspiracy theory that people had about Twitter turned out to be true." pic.twitter.com/zBDY3AcrRq — Gretchen 🇺🇸 (@GretchenOO8) December 25, 2022

Although to be honest, we’re really really really anxious to see the COVID drop because we all know that will be eye-opening. Heck, Fauci had family working at Twitter so you KNOW when that drops it will be LIT.

At this point, the conspiracy theorists are like 20-0.

I work in big tech. People have no idea how this “conspiracy” is anything but. If people think this tomfoolery is localized to Twitter, they are sadly mistaken. “The Reality” is being fed to you. — John Dais (@MrJohnDais) December 25, 2022

In other words, this all goes beyond Twitter. C’mon, Facebook probably makes Twitter look objective and unbiased.

Nearly every conspiracy theory everyone had about Covid was also true. There’s a long list of true “conspiracy theories”. That’s why silencing dissenting voices is catastrophic to a functioning society. — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) December 25, 2022

The difference between a regular conspiracy theory and a news story is about 6 weeks. The difference between a Twitter conspiracy theory and a Twitter Files release is about 1 Elon Musk. — Amazon Post Democracy dies in $8 darkness (@dying_democracy) December 25, 2022

