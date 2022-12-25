No, Neil deGrasse Tyson, we WEREN’T wondering how many houses Santa must visit every second to deliver presents on Christmas Eve to every household of those who celebrate Christmas. Joy thief.

Not everything has to be explained, we don’t need a freakin’ scientific explanation for every little thing. Especially Christmas magic. Sometimes things just are what they are, and trying to explain them or find some sort of lame rationale is just stupid.

It’s IMPOSSIBLE for Neil or any ‘scientist’ to determine the logistics of Santa because Santa is MAGIC.

Deal with it. Move on. Go hang out with Scrooge PRE-ghost visits …

Yeah yeah, we know, he likes to do this to irritate the masses and get attention, especially around Christmas. It doesn’t make it any less annoying.

In case you were wondering, for Santa, in a single 24-hr Earth-night, to deliver presents to all those who celebrate Christmas, he must visit 25,000 homes per second. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) December 24, 2022

Just can’t let Christmas be Christmas, can he?

Noooope.

Trolling on Christmas – the dude is definitely on the naughty list.

Plenty of people were more than happy to deck his halls:

Ur mom visits 25,000 homes per minute — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) December 24, 2022

Meep.

His mom would be very, very busy but who knows, maybe she’s magic too? *snort*

Gotta love a good ‘your mom’ joke.

Damn must suck being your kids — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) December 25, 2022

Santa is actually St. Nicholas. We know saints have had the power of bilocation. Once, we have bilocation, there is nothing to stop trilocation, quadlocation or billion-location. So Santa can simultaneously deliver many presents. https://t.co/qii1xwoxY1 — Fr Matthew P. Schneider, LC (@FrMatthewLC) December 25, 2022

There it is.

Who hurt you Neil? — Andrew Young – TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) December 25, 2022

Visit grass and touch it. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 25, 2022

Not enough grass out there to help Neil.

Yes. Its a physics you cannot comprehend. Fifth dimension stuff.

🤌🏽 — AnonSidious (@AnonSidious) December 25, 2022

Also known as CHRISTMAS MAGIC.

And fin.

***

Related:

The Biden’s post pic of themselves ‘decking the halls’ for Christmas Eve and HUMBUG it goes so wrong

Rachael Ray lecturing Americans that it’s their ‘moral imperative’ to stand with Ukraine goes SO wrong

Mitt Romney explains WHY he voted for bloated, woke Omnibus Bill and just pisses EVERYONE off (watch)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership