Senator Mitt Romney voted to pass the bloated, gross, woke, expensive, pet-project-filled Omnibus Spending Bill … and he thinks we still believe he’s a Republican. Oh, let’s be fair, we all stopped really taking him seriously when he showed up to dinner with Trump, looked like a weak, pathetic shill, and then started voting like a Democrat because ORANGE MAN BAD.

But this, this should be enough for Utah to show this guy the door, don’t you think? Any Republican supporting this hot mess that does NOTHING to secure our border (and everything to fund the Democrat’s agenda) should be primaried, recalled, voted out, etcetera. He along with Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski should just officially put a D by their names and be done with it.

And no amount of excuses or ‘thoughts’ should change that for any of them.

Look at this video Mitt thinks will make everything better:

My thoughts on the government funding bill ↓ pic.twitter.com/yhDE2Eku0i — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) December 22, 2022

It’ll cost more.

RIIIIIIIGHT.

Just shut up, Mitt. Seriously.

Hey, we’re not the only ones saying it.

I am glad you were never POTUS. — Nicole Pinkston🇺🇸 Mrs_Pinky Thoughts (@MRSpinkston85) December 22, 2022

Seriously.

He can’t stop smacking his lips at all of your money that he’s spending. @SenatorRomney pic.twitter.com/MfhfpIe1Js — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) December 23, 2022

He’s as bad as any Democrat when it comes to spending money we simply don’t have.

They all are.

You haven’t even read the bill. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) December 23, 2022

None of them has.

Anyone else notice how Romney repeatedly referred to Republicans as "they" and "them" .. while ignoring that the Omnibus bill doesn't secure our border, but pays for the security of foreign borders?? He's not even bothering to pretend to be a Republican anymore. — Politics Matter (@Politics_Matter) December 23, 2022

Or he was talking about the House … either way, this video stinks.

Make all the excuse you want to, these bills are heaped together to disguise the corruption and explained away with the tidbits you put in that are productive. There should not be a trade off. 90% of what you all snuck through will be $$ in your pockets. — Alexandria🇺🇸 (@Alexandriathink) December 22, 2022

You have, once again betrayed the American people and the country. Everyone knows why you do it. A reckoning is in the future of everyone who voted against America. — Zerah (@Zerahzz) December 22, 2022

… once again betrayed the American people and the country.

Accurate AF.

You suck. Traitor. Resign. — Jack Costigan (@JackMCostigan) December 23, 2022

Tough crowd.

Deservedly so.

***

***

