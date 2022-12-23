We knew Fairfax County was a disaster but HOLY CRAP you guys.

Ok, to be fair we also knew their schools were a disaster but… this should be criminal. Holding children’s accomplishments back who are excelling, who are winning awards, to make other children feel better about themselves in the name of diversity and equity? Horrible.

No words.

And you know what’s really obnoxious is these a-hole progressives will pat themselves on the backs for MAKING THINGS FAIR.

Asra Nomani, a parent warrior who has been fighting the good fight for YEARS now, wrote all of this out in a Twitter thread.

Take a look, and yes, it’s infuriating.

🔥🧵 Your head will explode! Reporting an @IWN investigation published @CityJournal, I just learned, TWO YEARS LATER, my son is a National Merit Commended Student in the top 3% of students. His principal hides the honor from families as @fcpsnews chases "equal outcomes" for kids. pic.twitter.com/Cay2Ep98ry — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) December 21, 2022

Whaddya’ know, our heads did explode.

Pardon us while we clean up.

EXCLUSIVE @IWN @CityJournal: @TJHSST_Official principal @TJAnnB has withheld news of @NationalMerit awards from TJ families, most of them Asian, denying students the right to use the award to boost their college-admission prospects and earn scholarships. https://t.co/dNYq35OMKX — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) December 21, 2022

Targeting children based on race.

Can you guys imagine if they did this to Black students?

This scandal, hiding National Merit awards from kids, emerges as @FCPSSupt @FCPSNews board launches a plan for “equal outcomes for every student, without exception,” with “equitable grading,” giving students 50% just for showing up. @FFXParentsAssoc recently exposed the policy. pic.twitter.com/MPCZsRFKgV — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) December 22, 2022

Equal outcomes … equitable grading.

What happened to just making sure children learn?

Sept. 16, 2022, @NationalMerit shipped @TJAnnB 240 certificates for TJ students and a letter with this message in BOLD: “Please present the letters of commendation as soon as possible since it is the students’ only notification.” https://t.co/dNYq35OMKX — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) December 22, 2022

Hrm.

After a postage snafu, the box arrived to @TJHSST mid-October. Early college application deadlines passed on Oct. 31. THEN, Nov. 14, homeroom teachers unceremoniously gave kids the certificates. @TJAnnB NEVER informed parents or the public. — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) December 22, 2022

Over two months later … after early college application deadlines.

How did we learn about @TJAnnB hiding the awards? Intrepid TJHSST mom Shawna Yashar, an attorney, started asking questions. TJ administrator Brandon Kosatka first lied to her, saying @CollegeBoard informs kids. It NEVER has. He 'fessed up why Ann and he hide news of the awards… — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) December 22, 2022

Hide news of the awards.

THEY HIDE IT!

TJ admin Brandon Kosatka admitted to TJ mom Shawna Yashar they hide National Merit honors on purpose: “We want to recognize students for who they are as individuals, not focus on their achievements,” adding they don't want to “hurt” the feelings of kids who don't get the award. pic.twitter.com/z13WGXCBxg — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) December 22, 2022

NOT FOCUS ON THEIR ACHIEVEMENTS.

WHAT THE EFFFF?! Achievements are part of what makes a student an individual, it’s GOOD to acknowledge children who exceed. Holy crap.

TJ admin Brandon Kosatka works for activist TJ principal @TJAnnB who said in June 2020, "Hear! Hear!" when a teacher wrote her and said, "The Iron is hot," for changes to TJ admissions after George Floyd's killing. I wrote about her activism in @FDRLST: https://t.co/2VVLaczvFW pic.twitter.com/0MzwDPfROL — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) December 22, 2022

Why do they always look like this?

TJ mom Shawna Yashar spoke to @fcpsnews asst. supt. @fezuluaga who owned the screwup. He told me: "It was a mistake." I asked for remedies:

1⃣ inform all parents from past years

2⃣ hand over the awards @TJAnnB has held

3⃣ investigate Ann, Brandon

4⃣ celebrate kids Crickets 🦗 pic.twitter.com/f7QaxSfTsp — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) December 22, 2022

HA HA HA HA

Sorry, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

In their quest to make things equitable, they are stomping all over the rights of the children.

Wise readers are outraged a principal hides National Merit awards from kids + parents. Wonder why she thinks she is untouchable? Former TJ PTSA president @CindyDG17 minimizes the coverup + denial of rights to mostly minority families, while preaching for “equity” 🤯 #hypocrite pic.twitter.com/CexuvPO0Ln — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) December 22, 2022

1️⃣ @CindyDG17, @TJAnnB CANNOT keep property + educational info about a kid from a parent

2️⃣ She is NOT celebrating “all” students when the principal keeps awards to not “hurt” feelings

3️⃣ Commended qualify for special scholarships ⬇️

4️⃣ Your hate for us is sick

5️⃣ Take the L pic.twitter.com/kVn1pkYmJV — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) December 22, 2022

Take.

The.

L.

Wonder what non-woke schools do to celebrate @NationalMerit Commended Students? Look ⬇️

They applaud students, honor them at school board meetings and shout from the rooftops the news, not hide the award. They don’t say oh there are too many of you at 1 school 🤯 @RachnaHeizer pic.twitter.com/iNBb7vybXc — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) December 22, 2022

Crazy.

Who knew?

Question. TJHSST Principal Ann Bonitatibus @TJAnnB and Director of Student Services Brandon Kosatka intentionally withheld from students awards honoring them as National Merit Commended Students. Should they be fired?

cc: @fcpsnews @FCPSSupt @fezuluaga @RachnaHeizer @NickMinock — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) December 23, 2022

Yes.

Just sayin’.

Here is the link to the @InsideNoVA @wtop article by @JaredForetek. @fcpsnews spokesperson "told InsideNova that the division was working to remedy the situation," noting: “FCPS understands the hard work and dedication of each and every student.." https://t.co/gj6EdoWugq — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) December 23, 2022

Working to remedy the situation … sure they are.

Great @nypost column by fierce @MaudMaron on false binary of individuals v. achievement: "What if you’re a really smart kid who takes pride in your academic achievements? What if the answer to 'Who am I as an individual?' is …'National Merit Scholar'?" https://t.co/drXQ66Gb87 — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) December 23, 2022

Apparently, Fairfax County schools only care about how kids who are not excelling feel … that seems sorta eff’d up, don’t ya’ think?

All children should be celebrated for their accomplishments. Any vision of equity that strives for equal outcomes by penalizing hard working students or lowering standards does a great disservice not only to those students but to our school system as a whole. — Fairfax County Parents Association (@FFXParentsAssoc) December 22, 2022

Amen.

Oh wow!! This is nuts! — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) December 22, 2022

Nuts.

Eff’d up.

Infuriating.

Unacceptable.

All words that make perfect sense for Northern Virginia, ESPECIALLY Fairfax County.

