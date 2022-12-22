As Twitchy readers know, Rep. Chip Roy put together a rather lengthy thread of woke earmarks from the Omnibus Bill … that just passed the Senate with the support of Republicans.

Yeah, let that sink in for a minute.

If you missed the big fun thread of the things far too many Republicans signed off on making you pay for, check out his thread over here.

One of the earmarks he pointed out was AOC’s pet project …

🚨$3,000,000 for “clean energy workforce development” at the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. This is an @RepAOC and @SenGillibrand pet project — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

Three million for that one.

Homeless vets, an open border, overdoses at an all-time high …

Sure, seems like a smart way to spend the money of people who don’t have the money to spend in the first place. AOC did not like being called out by Roy, although let’s be honest, she lives for this sort of attention.

She responded:

Thank you for calling attention to my “pet project” of making New York State a global leader in combating climate change and creating tons of good, high-paying jobs for people in the process. I’m proud of it! 🌎🗽 What’s your pet project? Being a hater for a living? https://t.co/VkpBLQyNdu — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 22, 2022

Being a hater for a living?

REALLY?

Oooh, sick burn, Sandy.

Why would you want to “combat” climate change? Have you looked outside? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) December 22, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Only a hater would make the comment you just made. https://t.co/O8jFHEy1jO — Ralph Neal (@alum4IU) December 22, 2022

Chip's dead on … more corruption from the Left and higher energy costs for the rest of us … https://t.co/X9wBcS0OnP — PRB (@atimbr) December 22, 2022

That sounds like AOC’s pet project, yup.

…and she gloats about her pet project which is pretty sad. https://t.co/JLLVeHxehN — Matt (@mcovey36) December 22, 2022

Ain’t it though?

The jerk store called and it wants YOU back https://t.co/hh9oUeUqHC — Robert VerBruggen (@RAVerBruggen) December 22, 2022

Psh, c’mon guys, she just wants to date him.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

