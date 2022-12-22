As Twitchy readers know, Rep. Chip Roy put together a rather lengthy thread of woke earmarks from the Omnibus Bill … that just passed the Senate with the support of Republicans.

Yeah, let that sink in for a minute.

If you missed the big fun thread of the things far too many Republicans signed off on making you pay for, check out his thread over here.

One of the earmarks he pointed out was AOC’s pet project …

Three million for that one.

Homeless vets, an open border, overdoses at an all-time high …

Sure, seems like a smart way to spend the money of people who don’t have the money to spend in the first place. AOC did not like being called out by Roy, although let’s be honest, she lives for this sort of attention.

She responded:

Being a hater for a living?

REALLY?

Oooh, sick burn, Sandy.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

That sounds like AOC’s pet project, yup.

Ain’t it though?

Psh, c’mon guys, she just wants to date him.

